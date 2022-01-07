How much snow has fallen in Rhode Island during the Jan. 7 storm?

The following are unofficial measurements of snowfall taken during the past 26 hours for the snowstorm affecting our area. Snow totals were provided to the National Weather Service by highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media reports.
The highest accumulation as of 9:20 a.m. Friday was 13 inches in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Outside the state, Danielson, Connecticut reports 12.8 inches and Sharon, Massachusetts, reports 11.5 inches.
9:30am - The heaviest of the snow has shifted southeast of my location (Cumberland, RI) and we are left with fine/granular snow. Pretty peaceful right now… going to enjoy it before making the journey to @NWSBoston #RIwx pic.twitter.com/oQ2GnEYYl8— Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) January 7, 2022
The National Weather Service’s updated forecast was released just before 5 a.m. Friday morning indicated that higher snow totals were expected in northwest Rhode Island.
We've updated our storm total snowfall to account for the band that has developed extending from roughly New Haven CT northeast toward the Boston area. Note the increased totals over Windham county CT, Providence county RI, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex counties in MA. pic.twitter.com/MxC3eY5Xjj— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2022
About four inches of snow were reported on Coventry, Rhode Island as of 8:30 a.m.
Heavy snow where the old Almacs used to be 🌨 About 4” so far on Tiogue Ave 🛣 in eastern Coventry, RI 📏 Drive safe everyone 🚙 #401wx ☃️ @WX1BOX 📻 #riwx ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/VJpLvfgQOB— ⛈ Weather In RI ❄️ (@weatherinri) January 7, 2022
Big snowflakes are creating picturesque scenes.
The snow-covered Blackstone River Valley in Lincoln, RI with a fresh coat of snow. #riwx #snowday #snowfall pic.twitter.com/ItNfvSuou8— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) January 7, 2022
The fresh powder is perfect for snow day sledding. In today’s Rhode Map, the Globe’s Dan McGowan lists the best places in Rhode Island to sled.
The best places to sled in Rhode Island -- Rhode Map by @DanMcGowan https://t.co/XpzAmlCzPW via @BostonGlobe— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) January 7, 2022
