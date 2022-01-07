How much snow has fallen in Rhode Island during the Jan. 7 storm?

The highest accumulation as of 9:20 a.m. Friday was 13 inches in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Outside the state, Danielson, Connecticut reports 12.8 inches and Sharon, Massachusetts, reports 11.5 inches.

The following are unofficial measurements of snowfall taken during the past 26 hours for the snowstorm affecting our area. Snow totals were provided to the National Weather Service by highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters and media reports.

The National Weather Service’s updated forecast was released just before 5 a.m. Friday morning indicated that higher snow totals were expected in northwest Rhode Island.

About four inches of snow were reported on Coventry, Rhode Island as of 8:30 a.m.

Big snowflakes are creating picturesque scenes.

The fresh powder is perfect for snow day sledding. In today’s Rhode Map, the Globe’s Dan McGowan lists the best places in Rhode Island to sled.

