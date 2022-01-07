Hull man charged after allegedly stealing truck, crashing and killing passenger

A man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and crashed it, killing his passenger, and then broke into a nearby home, is facing multiple charges, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said Friday.

Karl Sault, 40, of Hull, was charged with domestic assault, breaking and entering and intimidation of a witness, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

He will be arraigned in Hingham District Court Monday, the statement said.

The passenger, Michael Peters, 52, of Hull, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cruz said in a statement.

The crash occurred after Hull police received a 911 call at 10:09 p.m. reporting that a man had stolen a Ford F-150 truck from an auto body shop on Nantasket Avenue, the statement said.

Police issued an alert and an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle and tried to stop the driver, according to the statement.

The driver appeared to lose control of the truck, crashed into a utility pole on Rockaway Avenue and ran away from the scene, Cruz said. Police then went to treat Peters, who was in the passenger seat.

Shortly after the crash, Hull police responded to a call for domestic assault and a home invasion at 1621 Avalon Drive, Sault was arrested after he was found at another house on the street, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Hull police.





