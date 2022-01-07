It’s time for Rhode Island College to get the respect it deserves

>>>Even compared to the public schools, it doesn’t have a powerful board of trustees pushing it to become a national research institution like the University of Rhode Island, the state’s flagship school. It also doesn’t offer free tuition like the two-year Community College of Rhode Island.

It lacks the Ivy League prestige of Brown University, and its basketball team doesn’t play in the Big East Conference like Providence College.

For too long, Rhode Island College has been treated like a second-class citizen in this state.

But there is something it does better than every other college in the state: It offers low-income students their best chance at earning a four-year college degree without taking on tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

The students at RIC look like the people of Rhode Island. In a state that is growing more diverse every year, more than 25 percent of RIC’s undergraduate students are Latino. It’s a commuter school where the majority of graduates come from Rhode Island, and plan to stay here after college.

Yet no one who matters seems to care.

Instead, the General Assembly continues to balk at expanding the two-year Rhode Island Promise scholarship program beyond just CCRI to include RIC, even though it would help boost enrollment. We point fingers at the college for not graduating enough teachers who are certified to teach English as a second language, but the state rarely ponies up the money the college needs to bolster its teaching programs.

Now, with president Frank Sanchez set to depart at the end of the school year after six years on the job, it’s time for a broader discussion about the future of RIC.

Yes, the right move is to immediately form a search committee for Sanchez’s successor, but there are questions that have to be answered:

Which degree programs are placing students in jobs, and which ones have them still working at the grocery after they graduate?

What does the business community want to see from RIC, and how much are they willing to help?

Is it time to consider merging RIC with either URI or CCRI (or both)?

When I talked to Sanchez on Thursday about his departure, he had nothing but positive things to say about his experience at RIC. He pointed to RIC moving up the college rankings lists from U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly. He said fundraising has been increasing steadily, and the college continues to invest in infrastructure.

“An outsider looking in is going to see a trajectory and a momentum building at the college,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez was the right person for the job when he was hired six years ago, having come from a high-level job at the massive City University of New York system. But unlike recently retired URI President David Dooley, he doesn’t have a political bone in his body, and he never showed much interest learning that part of the game.

That’s why the legislature walked all over him when he was making the correct financial decision in 2020 to close the Henry Barnard School, an affordable private school for the children of elites that was on the RIC campus, but did little to support the students at RIC who want to be teachers.

Sanchez was also dealt a difficult hand when it comes to enrollment, which dropped 13.5 percent in the four years before the pandemic and has continued to slide over the past two years. A lot of that decline can be attributed to more students enrolling at CCRI for free, and yet he still supports the Rhode Island Promise program because he knows it’s what’s best for students.

When it comes to merging with the other public colleges, Sanchez said, “I’ve heard that conversation for the six years I’ve been here,” and he expects it to continue. But he firmly believes RIC should operate separately from URI and CCRI because it has a different mission.

“It’s not trying to becoming a national research institution, and it’s not a community college,” Sanchez said.

RIC may have strong bones, but it’s clearly in need of some TLC from the powers that be.

While the Council on Postsecondary Education can manage the search process for a new president, there’s an obvious choice for the person who should lead a deeper review of RIC: Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos.

Matos is a graduate of RIC, and she was precisely the type of person who benefits most from the college. She was new to country when she enrolled at RIC, commuted to campus, and worked her way through school to earn a degree.

Matos would actually make a strong president of the college, but it requires a PhD and there’s no appetite for changing those rules – especially for a politician. But leading a committee to study the future of RIC would be a chance for her to make a mark on the state.

She can tap the expertise of other well-known RIC graduates, like actress Viola Davis and US Representative James Langevin. And she can connect with today’s students to better understand their needs. It also doesn’t hurt that she has Governor Dan McKee’s ear, which could lead to a boost in state funding.

The good news is that RIC doesn’t need to be blown up. It just needs a makeover. Maybe then our leaders will give the college the respect it deserves.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.