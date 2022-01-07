A Jan. 6 participant featured at Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl’s campaign event

Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl had a campaign event planned for Thursday night featuring a former Braintree teacher who was publicly pressured to resign after photos of him at the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol surfaced online.

Matt Lynch, who quit his job at Braintree High School, went on to win a Braintree School Committee seat last year. Lynch presented at a South Shore Grassroots Alliance event being held in Abington for Diehl at the Emerald Hall Abington Banquette Hall.

With Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito out of the mix in the 2022 race for governor, Diehl is currently the only Republican in the race. The former Whitman lawmaker backed former President Donald Trump when Baker refused to vote for the Republican, and has been critical of the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and calls for additional mask mandates.