Lani Guinier, civil rights champion and Harvard law professor, dies at 71

His tribute did not list a cause of death for Ms. Guinier, who was 71.

Ms. Guinier was surrounded by family and friends when she died, according to a tribute John F. Manning, the law school’s dean, sent to the school community Friday afternoon.

A leading voice for voting rights long before her nomination to lead the US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division made her nationally known, Lani Guinier died Friday, Harvard Law School announced.

She was the Bennett Boskey professor of law emerita at Harvard Law School, where she was the first woman of color granted tenure.

After serving as a special assistant in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Carter administration, Ms. Guinier worked for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, where she headed the voting rights project.

Advertisement

In April 1993, then-President Clinton — a former Yale Law School classmate of Ms. Guinier’s — nominated her to be assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Republican US senators and conservative media figures quickly fought her nomination, however, and Clinton withdrew the nomination.

“A Wall Street Journal headline writer on April 30 conceived the killer epithet: Clinton’s ‘Quota Queen,’ ” she wrote in a New York Times essay the following February.

After Clinton withdrew her nomination, she spoke at a news conference about the experience.

“I have always wanted to be a civil rights lawyer,” she said, according to a transcript posted on the BlackPast.org website.

“I deeply regret that I shall not have the opportunity for public service in the Civil Rights Division,” she added. “I am greatly disappointed that I have been denied the opportunity to go forward to be confirmed and to work closely to move this country away from the polarization of the last 12 years, to lower the decibel level of the rhetoric that surrounds race, and to build bridges among people of goodwill to enforce the civil rights laws on behalf of all Americans.”

Advertisement

In his message to the Harvard Law School community, Manning wrote that Ms. Guinier’s “scholarship changed our understanding of democracy – of why and how the voices of the historically underrepresented must be heard and what it takes to have a meaningful right to vote. It also transformed our understanding of the educational system and what we must do to create opportunities for all members of our diverse society to learn, grow, and thrive in school and beyond.”

Ms. Guinier’s survivors include her husband, Nolan Bowie, and her son, Nikolas Bowie.

Complete information on survivors and a memorial service were not immediately available.

“Lani devoted her life to justice, equality, empowerment, and democracy and made the world better as a result,” Manning wrote. “Her voice, her wisdom, her integrity, her bravery, her caring for others, her imagination and rigorous thinking, and her unerring sense of justice will inspire those who knew her and those who come to know of her life and legacy in the years to come.”

A complete obituary will follow.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.