Mass. mandates COVID-19 booster shots for nursing home workers and takes action to ease hospital bottlenecks

The additional measures include easing a rule that forced nursing homes to stop accepting new patients in response to COVID infections among residents and staff, and offering state-paid health care teams to nursing homes that agree to take hospital patients who need short-term rehabilitation.

The order is part of a suite of measures aimed at improving conditions in nursing homes, where COVID-19 outbreaks and worker shortages have led to admissions freezes. Those freezes have forced hospital patients in need of rehabilitation or long-term care to wait weeks for available beds, creating significant bottlenecks at already stressed hospitals.

Workers who care for some of the most frail patients in Massachusetts, including those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, must receive a COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 28, under an emergency order issued this week by the Baker administration.

The order on boosters follows a similar rule by neighboring Connecticut, which is requiring many of its health care workers to be boosted more than two weeks earlier, by Feb. 11.

State data show that just over half of Massachusetts nursing home workers, 53 percent, have received a booster shot as of Jan. 3. The state did not make data available on the vaccination rates for workers in assisted living, hospice, or home care, who are also covered under the new rule.

Industry leaders said they were heartened the Baker administration applied the mandate broadly across much of the elder health care sector, because that approach is less likely to drive those opposed to the shots to another facility if all of them are operating under the same requirement.

“Increasing booster rates is critically necessary to further protect our residents, their families, and caregivers, and we have been working with our members to achieve high uptake rates,” said Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, which represents roughly 400 long-term care facilities.

But elder care, like much of the health industry, is experiencing an acute shortage of workers, many of whom are burnt out after two years of COVID. Additionally, many nursing home workers are low paid, so even a widescale booster shot mandate creates anxiety about driving more workers away.

“We need to recognize that a mandate may impact staffing levels as a certain percentage may not continue to work in the health care field,” Gregorio said.

Staffing shortages in nursing homes, combined with large numbers of workers sidelined by COVID, have fueled the bottlenecks at already crowded hospitals across Massachusetts.

An executive at Mass General Brigham told the Globe earlier this week that its sickest patients were waiting an average of about three weeks to be discharged to a nursing home.

Exacerbating the problem, industry leaders said, is an outdated state rule that forced nursing homes to stop accepting new patients if they have a total of 10 or more COVID infections among staff and residents.

The Baker administration on Thursday eased that rule, and will not require nursing homes to freeze admissions until they exceed COVID infections among 20 residents or more.

The earlier rule was introduced in November 2020, after nursing homes in Massachusetts and across the country were overwhelmed by resident infections and deaths. At that time, many of the homes were grappling with inadequate infection control measures, said Lou Woolf, president of Hebrew SeniorLife, one of the largest senior care operators in Massachusetts.

The nonprofit, affiliated with Harvard Medical School, helped teach nursing homes how to improve infection control early in the pandemic, and the state awarded millions of dollars to the cause.

“Most of the nursing homes were ill-equipped to adequately handle this at the beginning and it was very important to have strict guidelines and shut down admissions,” Woolf said. “I do believe the nursing homes have learned quite a bit since then.”

Woolf said it was appropriate now for the Baker administration to ease the admissions freeze policy, but he would have preferred that the rule allow the nursing homes discretion for deciding when to halt admissions if staffing is inadequate.

An industry survey indicated over 60 percent of homes reported closing admissions intermittently during the pandemic because of staffing shortages.

Another plan released by the Baker administration Thursday further aims to reduce the hospital bottlenecks by adding state-paid health care teams to nursing homes that agree to take hospital patients who need short-term rehabilitation.

But the plan comes with many caveats. The facilities must have at least 15 beds available and be willing to take any hospital patient, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. The homes must also be able to provide at least half of the nursing care required by the patients, as well as all of the related services, including physical therapy, social work, and food. And the homes must agree to maintain this additional rehabilitation service for a minimum of six months after the state-paid teams leave.

“It helps the hospitals, but it comes with a lot of strings attached,” said Dr. Asif Merchant, partner of a company that runs medical services for 45 nursing homes in Massachusetts.

“The plan takes a lot of control away from nursing homes,” he said. “And the state is not very clear about what kind of staff they will be providing.”

The plan, released to nursing homes on Thursday, gave them one day to decide whether to sign on, and requested responses by 5 p.m. Friday.

Industry leaders have been asking the Baker administration for help on several fronts, including more money to increase wages for better attracting and retaining staff, more rapid test kits, and additional state-sponsored Rapid Response teams of health care workers, as well as assistance from the Massachusetts National Guard, which helped homes with testing early in the pandemic. The Rapid Response teams do not come with the same limitations as the state-paid workers being offered to nursing homes in the new plan.

The Baker administration said it is continuing to evaluate the allocation of rapid test kits to nursing homes based on supply and demand. It also said it has been increasing the number of workers participating in the Rapid Response teams for nursing homes, but it did not say whether it planned to deploy National Guard troops.

David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School who closely tracks nursing homes, said relaxing admission standards for the facilities without providing more staffing assistance and test kits is concerning.

“It’s common sense that if you are allowing admissions to nursing homes that have more COVID cases, there is more risk, so give them more resources to battle that,” he said.

“From the beginning, it seemed like at every point, whether it was [personal protective gear] or the first rapid tests that came on line, it feels like nursing homes haven’t been a group that has been prioritized, either the residents or staff,” Grabowski said. “It’s been a fight at every stage to get them more protection.”

