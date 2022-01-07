In Roxbury, cold and snow can’t stop those in line for COVID-19 tests

Kobina Deniji had come to get his four-year-old a test so he could return to school. The child was not standing in line, but was inside the tent about 30 feet ahead of where Deniji was standing. Every few minutes, the little boy stuck his head out to make sure his father was still there.

They stood with their arms crossed, some shaking from their exposure to the cold, determined to get the tests and the accompanying paperwork declaring them infection-free.

With a fine dust of snow on their heads, coats and boots, about 30 people stood in a carefully spaced line outside the Whittier Street Health Center in Boston Friday, waiting to get COVID-19 tests.

Advertisement

“He’s inside the tent getting warm because he was crying that he’s cold,” said Deniji. Whittier was one of the only places he could find that was still providing testing appointments Friday in spite of the storm, according to Deniji.

The woman next to Deniji, Patricia Jones, called ahead to make sure the facility would still be able to accommodate her 9 a.m. appointment despite the poor weather conditions. After her doctor advised her to make an appointment, she made the decision to miss work for the day and make the trip to the clinic.

People stood in a carefully spaced line outside the Whittier Street Health Center Friday to get a COVID-19 test. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

For those in line, the trip to the facility was especially difficult to navigate with the heavy snow that began falling overnight. The National Weather Service said as of midday that some areas of the city had seen more than 10 inches of snow in the quick-hitting storm.

“I don’t have snow tires, so I’ve got to take my time [driving] like 15 miles per hour,’' Deniji said. During the trip, he said he would “see cars slipping and sliding. So it was hectic getting here, but more so waiting in the cold in the snow. My toes are cramped.”

Advertisement

Frederica Williams, chief executive of the Whittier Health Center, said the private contractor running the testing program in tents outside the building has been working steadily to process people.

“We have to keep patients and staff safe during the snowstorm. Our private contractor and staff have been cleaning up snow to ensure there are no falls,’' she wrote in an e-mail. “I was just under the tent with the testing team, and I am DEEPLY grateful for the commitment and dedication of our staff.”

The testing program is scheduled to close at 1 p.m. Friday, but anyone in line will be tested, she wrote. Whittier has been running COVID-19 testing in tents since April 2020 “regardless of the weather,’' she wrote.

Whittier’s separate COVID-19 vaccination program, which is conducted inside the building, was also operating as scheduled Friday and will remain open until 8 p.m. she wrote. However, Whittier did cancel its mobile vaccination clinic at the Roxbury Prep because the school was closed for a snow day.

“No one is waiting outside for a shot and all vaccines are provided indoor on the second floor of our building,’' Williams wrote. “I am glad that people kept their appointments and I am grateful that our staff showed up for work to ensure we administer these life-saving vaccinations and boosters.”









Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.