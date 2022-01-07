Two years later, Providence Public Schools still in need of an overhaul

Peters asked students about the assignment their teacher left for them. The kids stared blankly back at him. Some kept their heads down during his entire visit. They couldn’t answer a single question he asked.

In the early months of 2020, after the publication of the report and before ‘pandemic’ was a household word, I was a substitute teacher at Esek Hopkins Middle School. Harrison Peters, on one of his first days on the job as superintendent, decided to check in on my classroom, along with the school principal.

It’s been over two years since the publication of the damning Johns Hopkins Report, and Providence Public Schools still need our help more than ever. I know because I was in the room.

I heard the principal desperately explain to Peters that I was a substitute, and if their real teacher had been there, the students would have been more engaged. That principal was gone before the next school year started. And before the end of the 2020-21 school year, Peters himself would resign in scandal and disgrace.

Turnover is bad for any organization. But for a school system, where teachers and administrators are the anchors of school culture, the consequences increase exponentially. And turnover is just one of several significant problems that the Johns Hopkins Report highlights about PPSD, including underpaid and demoralized teachers, deteriorating facilities, and ”an exceptionally low level of academic instruction.”

The Providence Public School Department is without a doubt the largest tangible progenitor of systemic racism in Providence, actively condemning yet another generation of both Black and Hispanic youth to single-digit proficiency rates, disproportionate suspension rates, and the school-to-prison pipeline.

Has the state takeover been an adequate solution? Early reports fall short of the sweeping systemic changes promised. The teacher contract remains essentially unchanged, and Dan McGowan reported in October on the dismal status of pandemic RICAS scores in PVD.

As someone who is generally pro-Providence, I advocate for a return of control of PPSD to the Creative Capital, but not before we make sweeping changes in our municipal system of educational governance. The solution to the problems of Providence Public Schools is not one we can attain from expensive consultants. The answer is right in front of us and always has been: community, community, community.

For too long, residents of Providence have been excluded from participation in the Providence Public School District. Members of the Providence School Board are mayor-appointed and not answerable to the general public. To be true community advocates, the community should elect and empower the Providence School Board.

Campaigns mandate engagement and conversation around important issues. By requiring school board members to meet with their constituents, build coalitions, and defend their solutions in a public forum, ideas that put the community first will be selected and implemented. And what better time to restructure PPSD leadership than while the state is at the helm?

Once a voter-selected board is in charge, the aims of the community schools model must be advanced. These include a culturally responsive, consistent, and challenging curriculum; an emphasis on high-quality teaching over testing; restorative justice instead of harsh discipline; wrap-around medical and emotional supports from accountable, culturally-competent providers; and a real, transformative emphasis on community and parent engagement. We need teachers with paid training in anti-racism, healthy local food in the cafeterias, and world-class facilities. Our schools need to evolve into vibrant hubs of community life, bustling continuously with sports games, student art galleries, science fairs, community forums, dance recitals, concerts, theatrical performances, and celebrations of all kinds.

Our education system must become just that — a system — that seeks and embraces community partnerships and fully leverages all of Providence’s educational assets, including local libraries, museums, and nonprofits.

We have this vision to show our kids that the community is invested in their success, to encourage them to continue to nurture their gifts and talents, and to prepare them to make a difference in a difficult world that can no longer afford to squander the futures of our youth. We need their leadership tomorrow just as they need our help today.

The problems of PPSD are complex, but paradoxically, the answers are quite simple. Allow the community to determine what is best. Trust democracy. Elect representatives who are engaged and authentic. Because despite all of the moral failures of the system, there are still citizens among us who will work hard to earn their chance to fix them.

Bradly J. VanDerStad is a candidate for Providence City Council, Ward 3.