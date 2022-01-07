Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison, two with no chance of parole

‘’A resident of Glynn County, a graduate of Brunswick High, a son, a brother, a young man with dreams was gunned down in this community,’’ Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said before pronouncing the sentences. ‘’As we understand it, he left his home apparently to go for a run, and he ended up running for his life.’’

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William ‘’Roddie’' Bryan all faced at least life in prison for the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. They chased and cornered Arbery with their pickup trucks in suburban Satilla Shores near Brunswick, Ga. The five-minute pursuit ended with Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery, who was unarmed.

The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison, two of them without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors sought to remove the possibility of parole for the McMichaels, but not for Bryan, and the judge agreed. He said that Bryan demonstrated early on that he ‘’had grave concerns about what had occurred,’’ while the McMichaels turned their backs and ‘’walked away’' after Arbery fell bleeding to the street.

Members of Arbery’s family took the stand earlier Friday to tearfully urge the maximum penalty for all involved.

‘’Ahmaud never said a word to them,’’ Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said in court Friday. ‘’He never threatened them. He just wanted to be left alone. They were fully committed to the crimes — let them be fully committed for the consequences.’’

Activists and civil rights leaders praised the men’s convictions in November as hard-won justice in the case, which saw no arrests until more than two months after Arbery’s death. The three men were charged only after a cellphone video of the event went viral, thrusting the killing into the national spotlight and leaving many outraged at a justice system that they said showed little care for Black lives.

Georgia law prescribes a minimum sentence of life in prison for murder, which left the question of parole up to Walmsley. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. All three men were convicted of felony murder, or committing felonies that caused Arbery’s death; Travis McMichael, now 35, was also convicted of malice murder, which requires intent to kill, but faced the same punishment as his 66-year-old father and 52-year-old Bryan.

In Georgia, those serving life sentences for serious violent crimes such as murder are not considered for parole until they have served 30 years.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said Friday that the McMichaels should not be able to seek parole because they showed ‘’thoughtlessness’' and a ‘’demonstrated pattern of vigilantism,’’ arming up and pursuing dangerous confrontations rather than calling the authorities first.

Walmsley said the case shows that ‘’everybody is accountable to the rule of law’' and that ‘’taking the law into your own hands is a dangerous endeavor.’’

Defense lawyers called the McMichaels first-time offenders who deserved leniency because they did not set out on that day in February 2020 to kill Arbery. Bob Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, argued that his client should be given the chance to prove himself worthy of release some decades later. He highlighted the younger McMichael’s young son and past service in the Coast Guard.

‘’The urge to seek vengeance is strong and understandable in the family,’’ Rubin said. ‘’Lord knows, if I was in their position, I would be seeking the same thing. But vengeance is not the foundation of our sentencing, in our criminal justice system. Redemption is.’’

Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, said his client expressed remorse and cooperated with authorities in 2020, turning over video footage and retracing the path of the chase with an investigator.

Lawyers for the defendants, who plan to appeal their conviction, argued that their clients had legal grounds to apprehend Arbery on suspicion of burglary. They said the McMichaels and Bryan sought to perform a ‘’citizen’s arrest’' and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense.

Travis McMichael testified that Arbery struck him and grabbed his gun, leading him to fear for his life in the final moments of the cellphone footage that went viral in spring of 2020.

The judge’s decision will not mark the end of the widely watched case.

The first district attorney to handle the case faces rare criminal charges on allegations that she showed bias and instructed against arrest. And the role of race in Arbery’s killing will take center stage next month when the McMichaels and Bryan go to trial on separate federal hate-crime charges.

Prosecutors implied in the fall that the McMichaels and Bryan targeted Arbery in part because of his race and jumped to conclusions about a man they suspected of break-ins. But officials did not seek to prove a motive, and during the trial did not use texts and social media posts offered early in the case as evidence that the defendants were racist.

The federal indictment charges the McMichaels and Bryan with interference with Arbery’s rights and attempted kidnapping. In particular, it alleges the defendants used ‘’force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.’’