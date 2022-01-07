Here’s why the state is changing the way it reports COVID hospitalization data

Starting sometime during the week of Jan. 17, the state said it will begin publishing the number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 and the number who were admitted for other reasons and happened to test positive for the virus.

The decision comes as new research suggests that the proportion of COVID-positive patients hospitalized primarily because of the virus is going down, particularly among vaccinated and boosted individuals.

Massachusetts’ change to how it collects COVID-19 hospitalization data could help the state accurately assess the burden recent surges are placing on hospitals, according to epidemiologists and infectious disease experts.

The shift was a long time coming. From the early days of the pandemic, officials across the country have grappled with how best to capture information about who was getting seriously ill with COVID-19 and what impact that was having on the health care system, said state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown.

“Understanding the true burden of disease is absolutely critical,” Brown said. “And one of the reasons it’s so critical right at this moment is because of Omicron.”

Brown said data from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggest that Omicron is less likely to cause severe disease.

But, she said, “we need to be able to measure that.”

Hospitals have been struggling. The state reported Thursday that 2,524 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a number that exceeds the peak during last winter’s deadly surge of 2,428 on Jan. 4, 2021.

At the same time, unprecedented number of hospital workers are out sick because of COVID-19.

Most hospitals now have protocols requiring all admitted patients to be tested, regardless of why they’ve come there. The state hospitalization numbers include anyone who tested positive.

Brown said the state believes the proportion of people with “incidental” COVID is increasing, while the proportion of those hospitalized for severe COVID is decreasing.

“This will allow us to be able to monitor that more effectively and in a more timely way,” she said.

The criteria the state will use to determine whether patients were hospitalized because of COVID-19 will be whether they were administered the steroid dexamethasone. Dexamethasone is the current standard treatment for the illness and is given to at least 90 percent of patients seriously sickened by it, Brown said.

This information is easy to pull from patient records and involves a method that can work consistently for hospital systems across the state, she said.

Massachusetts’ decision was informed in part by research from the US Department of Veterans Affairs and Tufts Medical Center that sought to determine which metrics could be used to define severe COVID-19 illness and also found that the proportion of patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 was going down with vaccinations becoming more prevalent.

Researchers analyzed all 67,025 VA patients nationwide who were hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.

It defined hospitalization due to COVID-19 illness by whether patients had below-normal oxygen levels (less than 94 percent) in their blood or whether they were supplied oxygen. Researchers also tracked how many patients were given dexamethasone, which was found to correlate with the same trend as the oxygen indicator.

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center who coauthored the paper, said researchers shared both methods with state officials, and they settled on using administration of dexamethasone as the defining criteria for hospitalization due to COVID-19.

“Neither of these definitions is foolproof at identifying cases of actual admission for COVID-19,” said Nathanael R. Fillmore, co-first author of the report, since both oxygen and dexamethasone administration could be associated with reasons besides COVID-19. “But you would expect that these should track each other closely in terms of how they go up and down, which is what we observed.”

Fillmore shared a firsthand experience with how positive tests alone may not be a good indicator of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, his wife gave birth at a hospital and tested positive even though she had recovered from COVID-19 months ago.

“So we had this terrible experience where we were treated as COVID patients” and separated from their newborn for days, Fillmore said.

The findings from the study by Tufts and the Department of Veterans Affairs, soon to be published in the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, showed that during the period before vaccines were available to patients (between March 1, 2020, and Jan. 23, 2021), the proportion of patients who were hospitalized because of COVID-19 was 64 percent.

That number dropped to 56 percent in the period between Jan. 24, 2021, (when the first patient in the study became fully vaccinated) and Nov. 22, 2021.

(Another finding underlined the importance of vaccinations: Broken down by vaccination status, 58 percent of unvaccinated COVID-positive patients were hospitalized because of the virus compared to 52 percent of vaccinated patients.)

Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, associate professor at Harvard Medical School who coauthored the paper, said preliminary data suggested booster doses could have an even bigger impact. These numbers use dexamethasone to define moderate to severe illness rather than the oxygen-related metrics.

According to Branch-Elliman, 25 percent of boosted VA patients who tested positive were hospitalized because of COVID-19 between Sept. 26, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022. For fully vaccinated patients without boosters, that number was 36 percent. It was 61 percent for unvaccinated individuals.

“That’s good news because it means the vaccines are working,” Branch-Elliman said.

The peer-reviewed paper was authored by: Jennifer La, Chunlei Zheng, Dr. Nhan Do, Dr. Paul Monach, along with Fillmore, Doron, and Branch-Elliman.

The research includes some limitations as VA patients may not reflect all types of hospital patients. The median age among all hospitalized patients was 70.9, 62 percent were white, and 94 percent were male.

But Doron said she had found similar numbers in an analysis of Tufts patients.

Of 56 patients admitted with COVID-19 Wednesday, 30 had the disease listed as their primary diagnosis, while 26 had it listed secondarily, Doron said.

“We need to know how much this current wave, or future ones, are actually impacting capacity,” she said.

When governments weigh what COVID-19 measures and restrictions to implement, they consider how hospitalization rates may be affected, Doron said. Without sufficient data, “you’re having that conversation in the dark,” she said.

“Nothing you can do policy-wise, restrictions-wise, is going to affect those people that are in the hospital for another reason,” Doron said.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.