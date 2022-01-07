Better call Sean, or Hank, or another crusader for consumer justice

I was a bit surprised to read a letter criticizing, somewhat mildly, the Globe’s consumer reporter, Sean Murphy (“A grudging admirer weighs in,” Dec. 30). While it is true that Murphy reports on select cases, his The Fine Print still serves as a deterrent, like traffic tickets, to ensure businesses act responsibly.

Some years ago, I was involved in a dispute with a bank over a car loan that had been written for that bank by the car dealership, and while it is too complicated to explain, I got nowhere with even a bank vice president until I told her that I would call TV reporter Hank Phillippi Ryan with my complaint. The VP became flustered and said there was nothing she could do, yet only 20 minutes later my phone rang, and the finance officer at the car dealer said to come down to fix the issue, saying, “I don’t know what you said to that woman, but she told me to ‘give the guy anything he wants.’ ”