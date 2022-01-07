Mayor Wu sounds a resonant note for the place of music in our lives

The article “Arts and culture can bring people together” (Sunday Arts, Dec. 26, 2021) leads off by reporting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has lengthened her list of historic “firsts” by installing a piano in the mayoral chambers.

Your readers may be interested to know that this isn’t the first time Wu has made musical history at City Hall. On April 30, 2014, live jazz filled the council chamber. Wu, in her former role as chair of the council’s Arts and Culture Committee, had invited me, in my former role as president of a nonprofit jazz advocacy organization, to bring a band to celebrate International Jazz Day, which had been added to the world’s calendar a few years earlier by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to recognize the power of jazz to bring people together.