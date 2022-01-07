Mayor Wu’s work to ease suffering is laudatory, but we need a regional effort

It is a good sign that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is looking into multiple strategies for helping those suffering from lack of housing, from mental illness, and from substance use disorder (“Wu sees ‘potential’ in Long Island,” Metro, Jan. 7). The building of the cottage village at the Shattuck Hospital grounds is a good step forward, and her trip to Long Island to assess the feasibility of its future use shows her willingness to approach these problems from different perspectives.

I speak as one who has a loved one who has been in both the Long Island shelter and in the Newmarket area. The unhoused should not be ghettoized, confined to areas where they are invisible to the majority of residents. There must be a regional approach to solving these complex problems. All cities and towns, such as my cozy, suburban hometown of Melrose, should set aside NIMBYism and make room for their fair share of those less fortunate than most. I would welcome a Shattuck-style village in my little city.