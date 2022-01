Someone must be aware that a headline screaming “Boys Club” over a story about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester is way off the mark (“Details revealed on Boys Club,” Business, Jan. 6). The article clearly expressed a wonderful development for the Dorchester group and the Martin Richard Foundation with plans for a fieldhouse in Columbia Point. I realize that space for the headline was the issue, but do better next time, please. Find a way to make “Boys & Girls Clubs” fit.

Liz Casey