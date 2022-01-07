Vitriol directed at Mayor Wu reflects problems raging across the country

Mayor Michelle Wu has held office for less than two months, and she has been making a positive impact on Boston since day one. Amid multiple crises, she has excelled as the first woman elected mayor, while confronting both racism and sexism head-on.
On Monday, her swearing-in of the new Boston City Council should have been an inspiring celebration. Unfortunately, anti-vaccine protests nearly drowned out the ceremony (“New term, new council,” Metro, Jan. 4). This follows a hateful and xenophobic backlash against Wu over the city’s vaccine mandate in December. Both instances illustrate problems raging throughout the country.
Americans are entitled to voice opinions. But it is impossible to imagine a white male mayor being hounded by the vitriol Wu has faced. Like all good mayors, she is deeply committed to the work at hand. She has the fortitude and focus to rise above hateful pushback.
Let’s cheer her on as she flourishes during this time of ongoing upheaval, and let’s work toward the day when weathering sexism and racism isn’t part of the job description for women trailblazers in politics.
Barbara Lee
President and founder
Barbara Lee Political Office
Cambridge