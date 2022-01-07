Vitriol directed at Mayor Wu reflects problems raging across the country

Mayor Michelle Wu has held office for less than two months, and she has been making a positive impact on Boston since day one. Amid multiple crises, she has excelled as the first woman elected mayor, while confronting both racism and sexism head-on.

On Monday, her swearing-in of the new Boston City Council should have been an inspiring celebration. Unfortunately, anti-vaccine protests nearly drowned out the ceremony (“New term, new council,” Metro, Jan. 4). This follows a hateful and xenophobic backlash against Wu over the city’s vaccine mandate in December. Both instances illustrate problems raging throughout the country.