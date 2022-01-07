Home of the Week: Sharon town home comes with one-year golf club membership

Year built 2022

Square feet 2,800

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public/Private

Fee $468 per month

Taxes To be determined

Golf fans can rejoice: This new Colonial duplex in Sharon sits 24 miles away from Boston, 26 miles from Providence, and only steps away from the golf course at the Cape Club of Sharon, which has replaced Spring Valley Country Club. New owners will get a yearlong complimentary membership to the club, giving them full access to the golf course along with the pool, tennis court, and many other amenities.

A view of the golf course. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

The town house at 10/1 Cape Club Drive will be one of the last homes to be constructed in the first phase of the development. The outside will be clad in stone, with a single tree planted on an expansive front lawn. A line of bushes will separate the two driveways, and a paved path will run a short distance around the left side of the garage and up a few stone steps to the glass-paned front door.

In the home’s entrance, a set of French pocket doors will open to a den to the left. This room will feature a bay window that looks out over the front lawn, as well as a pair of windows. At roughly 110 square feet, it will be quite spacious — perfect for a home office.

The kitchen also will be off the foyer. Since the home has yet to be constructed, it is highly customizable, and the new owner can choose the floor plan, too. The first option is a more traditional Colonial space, with walls separating a formal dining room from the kitchen. But in the second, more contemporary plan, the space is open, merging the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The flooring here, as in most of the house, is slated to be oak.

The kitchen has wood cabinetry painted white, as well as an island that can seat up to five people. This is a photo of the model home. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

The kitchen will be arranged in an L shape, with granite counters, a set of double windows over the sink, and a granite backsplash. Both the upper and lower cabinets will be wood painted white, and the appliances will be stainless steel. An island will offer seating for up to five and boast a granite countertop with a stepped edge and a drawer-style microwave. The lighting will be recessed, but the builders have left space for the owners to add pendant lighting or even a chandelier if they desire.

In both sets of floor plans, a hallway off the kitchen leads to a staircase to the second floor, a half bath, a mudroom, a laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a door to the two-car garage.

As noted earlier, the dining room is off the kitchen in the more traditional floor plan, and it is part of the open floor plan in the more contemporary layout. In both iterations, windows allow in lots of natural light, and crown molding adds to the elegance.

The traditional dining room. This is a photo of the model home. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

A loft overlooks the living room. This is the contemporary floor plan as seen in a model. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

Next is the living room, which, at 500 square feet, will be even more spacious, with a vaulted ceiling making the room feel even bigger. Double sliding glass doors will lead to an expansive deck overlooking the 17th hole on the golf course. The room comes with a gas fireplace flanked by windows. The wall color in this room, and all of the others, will be buyer’s choice, of course.

The owner’s suite (324 square feet) completes this floor. The suite includes two walk-in closets, a deep tray ceiling, and a sliding glass door to a more private section of the deck. The en-suite bathroom will include a walk-in shower, a freestanding tub, and a water closet tucked away in the far side of the space. The mirror above the granite-topped dual vanity will take up almost the entire wall. The building offers a buyer’s allowance for tile.

The owner suite features a deep tray ceiling with recessed lighting. This is a photo of the model home. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

The owner bath features a walk-in shower, a separate tub, and a long dual vanity. This is a photo of the model home. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

A spacious loft on the second floor will provide the perfect area for a pool table or a second home office, and a hallway off to the side will lead to an upper section of the outdoor deck.

The carpeted second bedroom will be a roomy 192 square feet, with a trio of windows, recessed lighting, a double closet, and an en-suite bathroom featuring a fiberglass shower, a granite-topped dual vanity, and tile flooring.

The second bedroom also offers an en-suite bath. This is a photo of the model home. Thomas Adach/Home Listing Photography

The 280-square foot media room across the hall also will be carpeted, providing extra space to use while entertaining. An unfinished 400-square foot storage room will complete this floor.

The floor plans also account for an unfinished basement.

Vladimir Frenkel of eXp Realty has the listing.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.

