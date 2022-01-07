49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as questionable for crucial season finale against Rams

Shanahan said he knows whether Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance will start for the 49ers (9-7) Sunday but is waiting to make an announcement to keep the Rams guessing.

“He had a good week, a good week of practice when he was in there,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “I feel good with where he’s at right now.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Rams after missing last week’s game with an injured right thumb.

The Niners are also dealing with an issue at left tackle in which Pro Bowler Trent Williams missed practice all week with an elbow injury. Shanahan said Williams will be questionable to play Sunday.

Advertisement

The game is crucial for the 49ers, who can clinch the playoffs with a win or a loss by New Orleans at Atlanta.

Garoppolo injured his thumb in the first half of a loss at Tennessee Dec. 23 but stayed in to finish that game.

He didn't throw at all last week, allowing Lance to make his second career start, but got back on the field at practice this week.

He tested out the thumb Tuesday and even though it still caused significant pain, he was able to throw on a limited basis at practice during the week.

Titans have time to decide on activating Derrick Henry

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team has some time to make the decision on moving Derrick Henry from injured reserve back to the active roster.

Vrabel likes what he’s seen of the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the three days Henry has practiced.

“I think that he looked good,” Vrabel said. “We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. Two days on the turf, we will see where he is at [Saturday] and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at.”

Advertisement

Henry, who turned 28 Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry led the league with 937 yards rushing when he was put on injured reserve. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

The Titans (11-5) travel Saturday to Houston for their regular-season finale against the Texans (4-12). They need a victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC along with a first-round bye that this franchise hasn’t earned since 2008.

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt might return for playoffs

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. Watt, 32, was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.

Raiders hope to get TE Darren Waller back

The Raiders are hoping to get star tight end Darren Waller back for their crucial season-finale against the Chargers.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Waller will be a game-time decision for the Raiders (9-7) in their showdown at home Sunday night against the Chargers (9-7). The winner is assured of a playoff spot, while the Raiders can also get in with losses by both Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Advertisement

Waller hasn’t played since getting injured in the second quarter of a win on Thanksgiving at Dallas. He was set to try to come back last week before testing positive for COVID-19 but now has a chance Sunday night after being limited in practice all week.

Waller has caught more passes (243) from quarterback Derek Carr than any other player in Carr’s career and would provide a major boost to the offense.

LB Bobby Wagner out for Seahawks

The Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday.

Wagner was ruled out because of a sprained knee suffered last week against Detroit. Wagner was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hoping to get back in time to play against the Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wagner still had swelling in the knee and wasn’t able to practice this week. Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner’s place.



