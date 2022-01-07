Burlington’s Tim Vadnais determined not to let pandemic-related alterations derail state title goals

The Red Devils have been fairly unaffected by the recent spike in cases. Vadnais is focused on navigating a slew of adjustments made to make the wrestling mat safer this season.

After winning the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament at 220 pounds and earning the No. 1 ranking at the weight by massachusetts_wrestling on Instagram, the Burlington senior is off to a promising start as a senior. But recent pandemic-related postponements have Vadnais concerned he won’t be able to end his career with a chance to claim a championship.

Tim Vadnais has dedicated the past 13 years to the wrestling mat, preparing for his last opportunity to compete for an individual state title.

The senior said the team will likely have to wrestle in a few empty gyms, with only coaches and athletes cheering their squads on after attendance restrictions were imposed by schools. Masking is also required during matches, placing an added emphasis on conditioning and giving officials another thing to look out for.

“It’s definitely a little weird,” Vadnais said. “It’s a lot more quiet. I don’t know, it feels like there’s less eyes on you.”

Vadnais has not let anything get in the way of his 21-0 start; he won the Bossi championship, 6-5, in the final seconds on a “desperation shot” after his opponent had him in a front headlock.

Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman said the transition to masked wrestling has been fairly smooth after the referees implemented a clear protocol for how mask issues should be officiated.

“They treat it like headgear,” Shvartsman said. “If somebody is about to score and a mask comes off, they let him complete the action. But, when there’s kind of a break, when nothing’s happening, they blow the whistle, say, ‘Please adjust your masks,’ and I don’t think there’s been any real issue with that.”

Once Vadnais is locked in, he does not have to worry about the extra cardio stress the masks might create because of the work the team has put in in the practice room. The team trains in masks, creating a seamless transition to competition.

Just over 12 miles north, the Lowell wrestling team prides itself on conditioning as well, and senior captain Dimitri Sao said masking has not affected the team’s performance.

“Every day during practice, we’ll have two and a half hour, three-hour practices, and then we’ll always do conditioning at the end and before,” he said. “I think we’re always trained to go six minutes with or without a mask.”

In order to avoid stoppages, the Red Raiders purchased team masks that are secured by their headgear. The team wants to be aggressive, and the masks help them keep that mentality. During practice, the team also only drills against one teammate in order to decrease the amount of close contacts on a daily basis.

Vadnais, Sao, and Lowell senior captain Ryan Chum noted that numbers have been an issue, and all three wrestlers are working to make sure their respective teams are full of motivated underclassmen who can continue their legacy.

For Sao and the rest of the Lowell squad, the motivation comes from the boards on the side of their practice room that have the names of each individual champion in the program’s history, and he is determined to add his name to that list this winter.

Vadnais shares a similar motivation at Burlington, hoping he can end his final year of high school wrestling with a strong performance in the state tournament.

“I just hope I can see the postseason,” Vadnais said “How it’s looking right now, it’s looking pretty tough with that. I just hope I can see the end of it.”

Near falls

On Monday, the popular message board MassWrestling.com released its first statewide rankings in nearly two years.

A staple of the Massachusetts wrestling community for years, the last rankings were published in February 2020, a week prior to the sectional tournament. While Mass Wrestling’s Facebook page and group continued, the message board went mostly quiet.

In its stead, a new, and unaffiliated, Instagram account @Massachusetts_Wrestling emerged and produced its own preseason rankings, which it updated for the first time on Jan. 1 after three weeks of competition.

So how do the two lists compare? They’re identical in the top spot for all 14 weight classes, with both essentially mirroring the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament results. Here are the Eastern Mass wrestlers ranked at the top of their weight class at the start of the New Year:

106 — James Tildsley, (8th grade) Billerica

120 — Matthew Botello, (Fr.) Hingham

126 — Tyler Knox, (Jr.) St. John’s Prep

132 — Sidney Tildsley, (Fr.) Shawsheen Tech

138 — Ty Stewart, (Sr.) Tyngsboro/Dracut

145 — Mark Botello, (Sr.) Hingham

152 — Rawson Iwanicki, (Jr.) St. John’s Prep

160 — Michael Bobola, (Sr.) Xaverian

182 — Josh Cordio, (Fr.) Nashoba

195 — Bennett Sonneborn, (Sr.) Natick

220 — Timmy Vadnais, (Sr.) Burlington

285 — Thomas Brown, (Fr.) Chelmsford

▪ One of the state’s great high school wrestlers, Steven DeGiso, died Tuesday from a heart attack. He was 62. The 1977 Brockton graduate is still the only Massachusetts wrestler to win four Lowell Holiday Tournament titles — and the only one to do it in four different weight classes —and he was inducted into the Brockton High Hall of Fame in 1996. He was a two-time state champion and an All-American who went on to serve in the U.S. Army for 36 years, according to his obituary. DeGiso and his wife of 38 years, Colleen, had three children and eight grandchildren. He most recently worked as a project manager for the State of New Hampshire.

▪ Prior to a dual against Winchester on Dec. 30, Wilmington celebrated the 13 members of its 100-win club during a ceremony unveiling a new banner. Atop the list is Derek Hanley, who finished with 153 wins and won an All-State title as a 145-pound senior in 2003.

▪ North Andover held its first “Alumni Knight” on Wednesday during a dual against Methuen. In attendance was Bob Packard, who was on the school’s first wrestling team in 1959.

▪ Former East Longmeadow and Rhode Island College wrestler Kyle Humphries, who won a Division 1 state championship in 2011, is battling a rare and aggressive stage four sarcoma cancer at age 28, according to a GoFundMe set up to help offset his medical bills.

Matches to watch

Saturday, Natick Redhawk Duals, 9 a.m. — In one of the largest dual tournaments of the year, Natick (4-0) hosts Brookline (2-1), Franklin (5-1), Hopkinton (2-0), Lincoln-Sudbury and Wellesley, as well as schools from Rhode Island (Cranston East, Mt. Hope) and New Hampshire (Merrimack, Londonderry).

Saturday, Methuen Quad, 10 a.m. — Four Merrimack Valley Conference teams with one combined dual-meet loss will come together on Saturday when Methuen (3-0) hosts Lowell (5-0), Andover (2-0), and Tewksbury (2-1). All four teams are undefeated in league matches so far.

Saturday, Milford at Central Catholic, 9 a.m. — The Hawks are off to a 7-1 start, scoring at least 50 points in every dual except a 12-point loss to St. John’s Prep. They’ll face one of their toughest tests against Central (3-1), whose only loss was a nine-point defeat, also at the hands of St. John’s Prep. Frontier also takes part in the tri-meet.

Wednesday, Whitman-Hanson at Duxbury, 7 p.m. — The Panthers are 7-1 so far this season, including a 1-0 mark in the Patriot League, and will test their mettle against Duxbury (4-0), which was the last undefeated team in the Patriot’s Keenan Division heading into a tri-meet on Friday night.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.