fb-pixel Skip to main content
high schools

Connecticut high school hockey player dies after on-ice collision

By Associated PressUpdated January 7, 2022, 11 minutes ago

GREENWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut prep school hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being run into by another player during a game, police said.

The accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke's School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.

A player from St. Luke's fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, colliding with the downed player, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said Friday.

The injured player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died, Zuccerella said.

The names of the players involved and the nature of the injury were not released.

Advertisement

Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said he had reached out to officials at St. Luke’s and the boy’s family to offer support.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video