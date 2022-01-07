Connecticut high school hockey player dies after on-ice collision

GREENWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut prep school hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being run into by another player during a game, police said.

The accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke's School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.

A player from St. Luke's fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, colliding with the downed player, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said Friday.