EMass wrestling: North Andover’s Josh Lister headlines Athletes of the Week

Paul Cheverie, Scituate — The sophomore went 4-0 during a super quad against Bellingham, Bristol-Plymouth, Tri-County, and Carver, winning all four of his matches by fall.
Brendan Dalton and Yoniel Castillo, Salem — Dalton, a 138-pound junior and Castillo, a 170-pound sophomore, both went 4-0 during a super quad meet against North Andover, Greater Lawrence, Lynnfield, Arlington, and Beverly.
Logan Hampson, Bellingham — The senior went undefeated with three pins in three different duals over the past week, winning at 145 pounds against Bristol-Plymouth, Cohasset, and Durfee.
Josh Lister, North Andover — The freshman went 4-0 with four pins at 113 pounds as the Knights swept a super quad against Salem, Greater Lawrence, Lynnfield, Arlington, and Beverly.
Dylan Greenstein, St. John’s Prep — The sophomore 195-pounder was one of five Eagles to go undefeated during an out-of-state quad in Connecticut with Ellis Tech, Xavier, and Simsbury, but one of only two (along with Tyler Knox) to win all three by fall.
Ronan Noke and Timmy Vadnais, Burlington — Both seniors pinned their way to a pair of wins at different weights in duals this week against Wilmington and Lowell Catholic. Noke won at 195 and 220, while Vadnais won at 220 and 285.
Tayla Tildsley, Shawsheen — Not to be out-done by her Lowell-winning younger brothers, the senior broke a school record for quickest pin by a female with a 40-second win against Greater Lowell.