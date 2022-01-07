EMass wrestling: North Andover’s Josh Lister headlines Athletes of the Week

Paul Cheverie, Scituate — The sophomore went 4-0 during a super quad against Bellingham, Bristol-Plymouth, Tri-County, and Carver, winning all four of his matches by fall.

Brendan Dalton and Yoniel Castillo, Salem — Dalton, a 138-pound junior and Castillo, a 170-pound sophomore, both went 4-0 during a super quad meet against North Andover, Greater Lawrence, Lynnfield, Arlington, and Beverly.

Logan Hampson, Bellingham — The senior went undefeated with three pins in three different duals over the past week, winning at 145 pounds against Bristol-Plymouth, Cohasset, and Durfee.