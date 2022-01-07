Jabari Parker again cut loose by Celtics to avoid guaranteeing his salary

Faced with having to guarantee Parker’s $2.2 million contract if he was on the roster past Friday, the team opted to cut the 26-year-old, who appeared in just 12 games this season and averaged fewer than 10 minutes per game.

The second overall pick in the 2014 draft originally signed with the Celtics in April, his sixth franchise in seven seasons. After appearing in 10 games, plus another four in the playoffs, the Celtics waived him three days before their season opener, again to avoid guaranteeing a significant chunk of his salary (and having to pay roughly $2 million in luxury tax penalties).

The team brought Parker back two days later on a restructured deal, but he averaged just 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in his limited usage.