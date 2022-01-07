Novak Djokovic not alone in having visa problems at Australian Open

Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the Adelaide International semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin , and Rafael Nadal advanced in Melbourne via a walkover in tune-up tournaments ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam event. Barty used her usual backhand slice and powerful forehand drive but also hit 17 aces and won 31 of 32 points on her first serve to advance. Barty lost to Kenin in the Australian Open semifinals at Melbourne Park two years ago. In the semifinals, Barty will meet defending champion Iga Swiatek , the 2020 French Open champion who beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka , 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Earlier, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina beat American Shelby Rogers , 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, to reach the semifinals. Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, advanced without taking the court when Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew. Nadal will play unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori , a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Alex Molcan , on Saturday for a place in the final. In other men’s matches, Marin Cilic and top seed Gael Monfils won in the Adelaide International quarterfinals. Cilic beat Laslo Djere, 6-3, 6-2, and Monfils defeated sixth-seeded American Tommy Paul , 6-4, 6-1. Top seed Naomi Osaka and second seed Simona Halep advanced to the semifinals of the Summer Set 1 tune-up event in Melbourne. Osaka beat Andrea Petkovic , 6-1, 7-5, while Halep defeated Viktorija Golubic , 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 … Roberto Bautista Agut clinched Spain’s spot in the ATP Cup final with a 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney. In the opening singles match, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win against late replacement Jan Zielinski . Kamil Majchrzak went 3-0 for Poland in the group stages, but was forced into isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. Russia and Canada will meet Saturday to play for the other spot in Sunday’s final.

Novak Djokovic isn’t alone in having his visa canceled after flying in for the Australian Open without the required evidence to support a medical exemption to the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules. Djokovic was denied entry when he arrived at Melbourne’s airport Wednesday and was still in an immigration detention hotel Friday, awaiting a court hearing to challenge his deportation, when the Australian Border Force confirmed that action was taken against two other people. In an e-mail to The Associated Press, the border force said following investigations into two other cases of people connected to the Australian Open “one individual has voluntarily departed Australia ... and the visa of a third individual has been canceled.” The ABF said one person was taken into immigration detention pending deportation, but declined to to give details or make further comment. The embassy for the Czech Republic in Canberra identified 38-year-old doubles player Renata Voráčová as one of the people involved, saying she “has decided to leave Australia at the earliest possible time and won’t participate in the tournament in Melbourne.” Australian Open organizers have not made any official comment on the visa process or the medical exemption since Wednesday. Meanwhile in Serbia, hundreds of Djokovic’s supporters gathered at a rally in downtown Belgrade to protest his confinement in Australia.

BASKETBALL

Mavericks’ Kidd enters COVID-19 protocols

The Dallas Mavericks announced that coach Jason Kidd entered health and safety protocols ahead of their game at the Houston Rockets, making him the league’s 13th head coach sidelined this season. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney assumed Kidd’s duties for the game. Dallas is scheduled to host Chicago on Sunday night before hitting the road for a two-game swing. The last few weeks have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks; 11 games have been postponed, with 13 head coaches, countless other staffers, and about one-third of the league’s referees sidelined by virus issues … Sue Bird announced she will return to the Seattle Storm next season. The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 draft. The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, although she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury. Bird, 41, averaged 10 points and 5.3 assists per game last season … Just weeks after parting ways with the Phoenix Mercury, Sandy Brondello was hired coach of the New York Liberty, who were ousted in the first round of the WNBA playoffs by Phoenix. Brondello led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season and had a 150-108 record in eight years with Phoenix, making the playoffs every year.

NHL

More games postponed in Canada

The Vancouver Canucks had another game pushed back when the league announced it was postponing Saturday’s matchup with the Senators because of ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a Senators-Jets game originally set for Jan. 15. Current health orders in British Columbia limit attendance at indoor sports events to 50% capacity. Neither the Canucks nor the Senators have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn’t hosted a game since a 4-3 win over Columbus on Dec. 14. The Canucks have had seven games postponed since the middle of December, and won’t play again until Tuesday at Florida. The Senators remain in Ottawa during what should have been a five-game western road trip. Defensemen Thomas Chabot and Dillon Heatherington, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney, and assistant coach Bob Jones were removed from COVID-19 protocol Friday.

COLLEGES

Northeastern women’s hockey ices Merrimack

The third-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team (17-2-1, 12-2-1 Hockey East) skated to an 8-0 win over Merrimack (5-15-1, 4-11-1) at Matthews Arena. The Huskies quickly shook off the rust in their first game since Dec. 5, with Alina Mueller scoring the first of her two first-period goals just 35 seconds into the game. Mueller added two assists while Chloe Aurard notched a hat trick and a helper. Goalie Aerin Frankel had two assists to go with her 24-save shutout … Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced that he will play for Nebraska as a graduate transfer. Thompson was a backup to Hudson Card for the first two games at Texas before taking over the starting role. He went 4-6 as the starter and passed for 2,113 yards.

SOCCER

Salah among FIFA top male finalists

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the three-man shortlist for FIFA’s best men’s player award for 2021, with Mohamed Salah on it instead. Six-time winner Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are also finalists. Lewandowski won last year ahead of Ronaldo and Messi. Ronaldo, a five-time winner, failed to make the cut for only the second time since he was first nominated in 2007. He missed out in 2010 when Messi won ahead of Andrés Iniesta and Xavi. Salah was rewarded for another standout year with Liverpool by joining the shortlist for the second time. He placed third in 2018 behind winner Luka Modric and Ronaldo. In a year when Messi moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, he peaked by helping Argentina win the Copa América for his first senior title with the national team. He won his seventh career Ballon d’Or trophy last month. Lewandowski broke two Bundesliga records by scoring 41 goals for Bayern Munich in the 2020-21 season and 43 in the calendar year of 2021. Both marks were held since 1972 by another Bayern great, Gerd Müller. Barcelona teammates Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso, and Chelsea player Sam Kerr made the women’s shortlist. Putellas won the Women’s Ballon d’Or last month, with Hermoso second and Kerr third. FIFA will announce winners in an online ceremony on Jan. 17 … French league club Marseille ended a 44-year drought at Bordeaux, winning, 1-0, on the strength of Cengiz Ünder’s first-half strike.

MISCELLANY

Jackson falters in US speedskating trials

Erin Jackson slipped in the 500 meters and stunningly finished third, failing to make the Beijing Olympics in her signature event at the US speedskating trials in Milwaukee. Jackson, ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500, had hoped to be given a re-skate, but officials denied her because she didn’t fall. Jackson’s time of 38.25 seconds put her second going into the final pairing, but Kimi Goetz, already on the US team after finishing second in the 1,000, took second in 37.86. Brittany Bowe won in 37.81. Jordan Stolz won the men’s 500 in 34.55 to qualify for his second Olympic event. The 17-year-old phenom won the 1,000 Thursday. Austin Kleba finished second in 35.17, although he will have to wait to see if he’ll go to Beijing since the US men only have one quota spot in the event. Final quota reallocations will be done later this month … The US Golf Association announced the purse for the US Women’s Open will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports. It was not immediately clear how much the winner would receive. The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won last year. The prize money for the men’s US Open last year was $12.5 million. The purse for this year’s event hasn’t been decided.

