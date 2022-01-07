Biden says the new normal will include coronavirus in some form

“No, I don’t think COVID is here to stay,” Biden said. “But having COVID in the environment — here and in the world — is probably here to stay. But COVID as we’re dealing with it now is not here to stay. The new normal doesn’t have to be. We have so many more tools we’re developing and continuing to develop that can contain COVID and other strains of COVID.”

In response to questions from reporters Friday at the White House, President Biden suggested that the coronavirus is likely to exist “in the environment” in some form over the long term but that the current state of the pandemic is unlikely to persist.

Advertisement

Biden pointed to the fact that most schools have reopened and that the situation in the United States is “very different today than we were a year ago, even though we still have problems.”

He also cited the increase in the number of coronavirus tests that are being administered amid the Omicron variant’s sweep. The White House is finalizing details with the US Postal Service to deliver 500 million coronavirus test kits to households across the country, four people familiar with the plans told The Washington Post on Thursday.

“And so, we’re going to be able to control this,” Biden said. “The new normal is not going to be what it is now. It’s going to be better.”

On Thursday, six former health advisers to Biden’s transition team called for a “new normal” in the nation’s approach to fighting the coronavirus and other viral threats.

The administration will launch a website allowing individuals to request the rapid tests, those people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private planning sessions. Officials aim to begin shipping the kits by mid-January.

Test manufacturers and distributors seeking to provide a share of the 500 million tests have submitted proposals to the government, and the Biden administration on Thursday evening awarded its first contract toward the purchase, said a person with knowledge of the testing plan. A formal announcement on the effort could come as soon as next week.

Advertisement

The Postal Service is currently negotiating with its four labor unions to extend the seasonal workforce — the roughly 40,000 people brought in each year to help the agency work through a glut of holiday packages. The agency moved 13.2 billion pieces of mail and parcels between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

The demand for testing has far outstripped supply in recent weeks as millions of Americans traveled during the holiday season while the highly contagious Omicron variant began to spread. Biden announced on Dec. 21 that his administration would purchase and distribute 500 million rapid tests — as scenes played out across the country of people lining up outside pharmacies to purchase tests or at community centers where some local governments distributed them to residents.

Earlier that month, as shortages began, White House press secretary Jen Psaki played down the idea of mailing federally procured tests around the country.

“Should we just send one to every American?” she asked sarcastically at a Dec. 6 news briefing. “Then what happens if every American has one test? How much does that cost, and then what happens after that?”

Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, told reporters Wednesday that manufacturers would begin delivering tests to the federal government “over the next week or so.” He said those kits would “not disrupt or in any way cannibalize the tests that are on pharmacy shelves and on websites and used in other settings.”

Advertisement

New confirmed infections in the United States have roughly quadrupled since Biden first announced his plan to send rapid tests to Americans, rising from about 155,467 cases on Dec. 21 to nearly 611,000 cases on Tuesday, the highest total of the pandemic, according to The Washington Post’s rolling seven-day average.

The Postal Service has been floated before as a potential mechanism in the nation’s pandemic response. The Trump administration had plans to ship 650 million reusable cloth face masks to every US household as early as April 2020, when the country was recording fewer than 30,000 new cases per day. The agency had gone as far as to draft a news release about the program and even selected the communities where the first shipments would arrive.

But then-president Donald Trump nixed the plan over a running feud with postal leadership and a concern that sending the masks “might create concern or panic,” according to a Trump administration official.

Talks between the Biden administration and postal leaders began in late December and accelerated after Christmas, said the four people involved in the planning.

WASHINGTON POST

Young hospitalized children at highest numbers

The number of hospitalized young children infected with the coronavirus rose precipitously last week to the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The increase was observed in children who were age 4 and younger, who are not eligible for vaccination, and the data included children who were admitted to hospitals for reasons other than COVID.

The rise may be partly explained by the surge of Omicron cases, which affects all populations, and the spread of other respiratory infections.

But the data do not show a similar steep rise in coronavirus infections among hospitalized children of other ages, and federal health officials were considering the possibility that Omicron may not be as mild in young children as it is in older children.

Children infected with the variant are still at much less risk of becoming severely ill compared with adults, and even young children seem less likely to need ventilators than those admitted during previous surges, doctors said.

“We have not yet seen a signal that there is any increased severity in this age demographic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, told reporters at a news briefing Friday.

More than 4 in 100,000 children ages 4 and younger admitted to hospitals were infected with the coronavirus as of Jan. 1 — double the rate reported a month ago and about three times the rate this time last year.

By contrast, the rate of hospitalized 5- to 11-year-olds with COVID was 0.6 per 100,000, roughly the same figure reported over past many months.

Experts are typically cautious about interpreting an increase in pediatric hospitalizations as a sign that a variant is particularly severe in children relative to adults. There were similar fears about the Delta and Beta variants, but the rise in pediatric hospitalizations then turned out to be more a consequence of the contagiousness of the variants.

Advertisement

This time, too, at least part of the increase in cases is a reflection of Omicron’s surge across all age groups. The nation is now recording roughly 600,000 cases on average per day, about 1 in 5 of them in children.

NEW YORK TIMES

Omicron overwhelming Europe’s health systems

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Troops have been deployed to London hospitals. Health care workers infected with COVID-19 are treating patients in France. The Netherlands is under a lockdown, and tented field hospitals have gone up in Sicily.

Nations across Europe are scrambling to prop up health systems strained by staff shortages blamed on the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is sending a wave of infections crashing over the continent.

“Omicron means more patients to treat and fewer staff to treat them,” Stephen Powis, national medical director at Britain’s National Health Service, said Friday.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied globally during the last week, a 71 percent increase from the previous 7-day period. However, the number of weekly recorded deaths declined.

While Omicron seems less severe than the Delta variant it has swiftly replaced, especially among people who have been vaccinated, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against treating it lightly.

“Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalizing people, and it’s killing people,” he said. “In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick that it is overwhelming health systems around the world.”

That was evident Friday in London, where some 200 military personnel, including 40 medics, were being deployed to hospitals struggling to deliver vital care amid “exceptional” staff shortages blamed on the number of workers who are ill or isolating because of COVID-19. Next week, another 150 troops will help an ambulance service in northwest England.

A total of 39,142 NHS staff members at hospital trusts in England were absent for COVID-19 reasons on Jan. 2, up 59 percent from the previous week, according to figures released by the National Health Service in England.

The United Kingdom also has changed its coronavirus testing rules to reduce the amount of time people who test positive have to isolate.

Germany’s leaders agreed Friday to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods as the Omicron variant spreads fast through the country.

ASSOCIATED PRESS