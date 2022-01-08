Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Interesting bird reports continue to come in from across the state in the aftermath of the annual Christmas Bird Count conducted during the last couple weeks. Without a doubt, the most remarkable report was a female magnificent frigatebird discovered resting on a telephone wire at Nantucket. However, it was not the only unusual end-of-the-year sightings. Other remarkable sightings during the mild weather in late December and the past week included a trumpeter swan, several pink-footed geese, tufted duck, several great egrets American woodcocks in different areas, a willet, a marbled godwit, a rufous hummingbird, 40 tree swallows on Martha’s Vineyard, two sedge wrens, Bohemian waxwing, Wilson’s warbler, and several Western tanagers. What will 2022 produce?

Advertisement

Berkshire County: Among reports were a cackling goose at Bartholomew’s Cobble, 35 ring-necked ducks at Stockbridge Bowl, seven snow geese and two Lapland longspurs in Egremont, yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Williamstown and Sheffield, and 10 red crossbills in the October Mountain State Forest.

Bristol County: The luminaries featured a greater white-fronted goose in Easton, a continuing Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill in Acushnet, a snowy owl in New Bedford, and a yellow-breasted chat at Egypt Lane in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: As usual, the area hosted a number of unusual species including blue-winged teal in Barnstable, King eider at West Dennis Beach, five pomarine jaegers in Eastham, 98 common murres and two Atlantic puffins at Race Point in Provincetown, and a continuing Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham.

Essex County: Reports included a lingering eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a canvasback at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, a American bittern at Plum Island, four Virginia rails in South Peabody, and six American pipits and a yellow-breasted chat at Eastern Point in Gloucester.

Franklin County: The area hosted a snow goose and a long-tailed duck at Tri-Town Beach in Whately, three Northern pintails at Gate 22 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, a cackling goose in Gill, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker and a white-crowned sparrow in Sunderland.

Advertisement

Hampden County: The highlights were 25 ring-necked ducks in Holyoke and 23 more in Southwick, yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Springfield and Granville, and two white-crowned sparrows at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Sightings included aWestern meadowlark and a white-crowned sparrow at the Honey Pot in Hadley, a snow goose and a cackling goose at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, two pink-footed geese at Mitch’s Way in Hadley, two red-breasted mergansers at the Windsor Dam in Belchertown, and a clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: There were reports of an American bittern, two snow geese, a Northern shoveler, a blue-headed vireo, 40 tree swallows, and a Western tanager in the Squibnocket area.

Middlesex County: The area hosted at least two greater white-fronted geese between Nice Acre Corner in Concord and the School Street fields in Acton, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Farm Pond in Sherborn, five gadwalls in Waltham, an Iceland gull in Lowell, a rough-legged hawk at Wash Brook in Sudbury, two rusty blackbirds in Wayland, and a continuing yellow-breasted chat at Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park in Somerville.

Nantucket: Highlights featured the previously mentioned magnificent frigatebird, a tufted duck, a trumpeter swan and two tundra swans, 24 Northern shovelers, a common gallinule, a Western kingbird at Miacomet, a blue-headed vireo, two sedge wrens, an American redstart, and a clay-colored sparrow.

Advertisement

Norfolk County: Reports included a Barrow’s goldeneye, a lesser black-backed gull, and three Iceland gulls at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, a continuing rufous hummingbird at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Cohasset, and a clay-colored sparrow in Chestnut Hill.

Plymouth County: Among sighting were cackling geese at two localities in Plymouth, a King eider in Hull, a Wilson’s warbler and seven chipping sparrows in Lakeville, three Eastern meadowlarks at Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield and four more in Plymouth, an orange-crowned warbler in Middleboro, and six pine grosbeaks in Lakeville.

Suffolk County: The bright lights featured a yellow-breasted chat, a clay-colored sparrow, and three white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, an orange-crowned warbler and a Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods in Boston, three yellow-bellied sapsuckers at the Arnold Arboretum, two Northern shovelersat Jamaica Pond, a brown thrasher in Revere, and a Great egret in Winthrop.

Worcester County: The notables were four wood ducks in Westminster, 75 greater scaup in Clinton, the continued presence of three sandhill cranes on Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, a rough-legged hawk at the Worcester Airport, a Wilson’s warbler in Grafton, and 300 common grackles in Northbridge and 48 more grackles in Holden.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.