Boston police ask public to help identify suspects in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men wanted in connection with a recent shooting in Roxbury, the department said Saturday night.
The shots were fired near 62 Saint Alphonsus St., and ballistic evidence was recovered, police said in a statement on its website.
The statement did not say when the shooting took place or if anyone was injured.
A department spokesman declined to provide additional info, citing the ongoing investigation.
In photos released by the department, the three men appear to be wearing black jackets, pants, and sneakers, with their faces partially obstructed by sunglasses and hoods.
Advertisement
Police ask that anyone who has information about the suspect contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) to report a tip anonymously.