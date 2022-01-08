Framingham Public Schools suspend extracurriculars for 2 weeks due to COVID surge

The decision was made “in collaboration” with the Framingham Department of Public Health and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in response to rising case numbers, district officials wrote in a Jan. 5 e-mail to families .

The pause does not affect the school day and classes will remain in-person.

Framingham Public Schools have suspended all extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, and clubs, for at least two weeks due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from district officials.

As of Wednesday, Framingham had 1,724 active cases of COVID-19 amongst residents — not counting results from home test kits.

The extracurricular ban began Friday afternoon and will continue until Jan. 21.“The City will closely monitor closely COVID testing data throughout the next two weeks to determine if the two-week suspension is the appropriate duration,” a press release from the city reads.

The school district will also be adjusting their testing protocol, shifting “resources from contact tracing and the Test-and-Stay program to a focus on our pooled testing program.”

“As we work to limit the mixing of cohorts of students and seek as much physical distance as possible among those groups, we will also remain vigilant in our mask-wearing efforts and limit the amount of time that students spend unmasked,” the email to families reads.

The extracurricular ban also applies to indoor group activities offered through the Framingham Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs, the city said.



