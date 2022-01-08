fb-pixel Skip to main content

Haymarket station closed through Monday for demolition of nearby garage

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 8, 2022, 27 minutes ago
The Haymarket MBTA station will be closed this weekend to allow for construction.
The Haymarket MBTA station will be closed this weekend to allow for construction.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

The Haymarket MBTA station will be closed through the end of service Monday as a result of planned demolition work, according to transit officials.

The station, which services the MBTA’s green and orange lines as well as a number of bus routes, closed at the end of service Friday night, the agency said in a tweet. Trains will bypass the station, which is situated between North Station and Government Center.

A sign posted to the door of the station explained that the closure was due to the planned demolition of the Government Center garage. A spokesman for the MBTA confirmed that the demolition prompted the closure.

Officials encouraged riders to head to North Station to access the Green and Orange lines.

The station will reopen at the start of service Tuesday.

