Law enforcement activity underway at last known home of missing N.H. girl

“Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 77 Gilford Street and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues,” the statement said.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen more than two years ago at 77 Gilford St., and the property is “a focus of the investigation” because it was the last location at which Harmony was known to reside before she disappeared in 2019, according to the statement released by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials looking for a missing 7-year-old girl said law enforcement agencies were planning to be at the child’s former home Saturday as part of their continued investigation, according to a statement.

Authorities have repeatedly said the current residents have no connection to the missing child and have cooperated with law enforcement.

Access to the investigation scene on Gilford Street was blocked by police early Saturday afternoon.

The father of Harmony Montgomery, 31-year-old Adam Montgomery, faces a charge of felony second-degree assault against his daughter for alleged abuses in 2019, according to authorities. Montgomery also faces two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and a count of interference with custody.

Montgomery was arrested Tuesday by Manchester police. On New Year’s Eve, he refused to tell police where the child was and has told relatives he physically attacked his daughter in the past, according to court records. He is being held without bail.

Montgomery was awarded custody of his daughter in February 2019 by the Massachusetts juvenile court, according to the Office of the Child Advocate in Massachusetts.

Montgomery is alleged to have physically abused Harmony between July 1 and July 22, 2019 and actively endangered the welfare of his daughter since November 2019, according to court records.

He has told investigators the last time he saw Harmony was Thanksgiving 2019, officials said.

Montgomery has a criminal history, including a 2014 conviction for shooting a man in the face during a drug deal.

On Wednesday, officials arrested his wife, Kayla Montgomery, on a felony count of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting government assistance benefits meant for Harmony, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is not Harmony’s biological mother, officials have said.

No new information in the case was released Saturday.

Officials are still requesting the public’s help in locating Harmony, and anyone with information is asked to contact a 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060, the statement said.

