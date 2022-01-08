Mourners bid farewell to 16-year-old Jucelena ‘Jocy’ Gomes Ramos, Boston’s first homicide victim of 2022

“She’s living through you now. She’s journeying through you,” he said. “Her 16 years are not over because as long as you live and you pass on what she has passed onto you to another, you have perpetuated her existence. She’s not gone. She lives through you. She lives through me.”

On Saturday morning, the Rev. Dr. Victor Price of Dorchester’s Second Church offered ways for mourners to cope with Gomes’s death. She was shot and killed in Codman Square on Jan. 2, becoming the city’s first homicide victim of 2022.

The white casket with gold trim for 16-year-old Jucelena “Jocy” Gomes Ramos was positioned at the front of a chapel still decorated with banners proclaiming Christmas joy.

During his eulogy, Price encouraged mourners to focus on how Gomes lived, rather than the brevity of her life.

“Teach me to number my days so that I will apply myself to wisdom,” said Price, quoting from the Bible. “It’s not how long you live, but how well.”

A few blocks away, candles and flowers marked the spot on Washington Street where Gomes was fatally shot at about 6:25 p.m. as she walked on the sidewalk with her 17-year-old boyfriend. Gomes, who lived in Dorchester, was headed to catch a bus to go to her grandmother’s house, where she was planning to braid the hair of a 10-year-old relative, according to her family.

Her boyfriend was shot in the leg, but survived, Gomes’s relatives said. Another male sustained gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said. A Boston police spokesman said Saturday that no arrests have been made.

Gomes was a Second Church member who participated in the congregation’s summer and after-school programming. She was a junior at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and operated a hair-braiding business called Braided by Jocy.

Mourners highlighted Gomes’s joy, goofiness, and desire to make others happy. Her survivors include her parents, Helena Gomes and Julio Ramos, and brothers, Junior and EJ.

Her aunt, Marize Gomes, wore a black shirt featuring a photograph of her niece. She said Gomes drew joy from the people around her.

“Anything that had to do with you, she loved,” she said.

She told the gathering about a recent trip she took with Gomes to an indoor kart racing venue. During the visit, Marize Gomes said she inadvertently hit her niece while they were participating in a virtual reality experience. Instead of getting upset, Jucelena Gomes “could not stop her contagious and goofy laughter.”

Euriana DePina, 20, also recalled Gomes’s laughter. They met through youth programs at Second Church.

“Her laughter. It was so contagious. Even now, all I hear is Jocy’s laughter in my head or her voice,” DePina said. “When I heard that Jocy passed away, it hurt so bad.”

She described Gomes as “smart, loving, and caring.”

“For her to go so young it hurts, because she impacted a lot of people,” DePina said. “She’ll see you down or sad and she’ll go and tell you a joke and try to do whatever she can to put a smile on your face. It was a blessing.”

Romel Ramnarain, a Second Church member, told the gathering his family grieves for Gomes.

“From my family to your family, we’re very, truly, truly sorry for this sad day,” he said. “And from [the] Second Church family, we will miss her and we love her. May she rest in peace.”

Monica Teixeira, 23, who met Gomes at Second Church in 2014, read poetry.

“She is gone,” the poem began. “You can shed tears that she is gone. Or you can smile because she has lived.”

DuNaiss Pires played the flute, performing a musical piece about heaven. The composer intended the music to be played with a quick tempo for dancing, Pires said, but for the funeral he opted for a bluesy interpretation.

“She was someone who had a lot of dreams and although she was still finding out her ways, she was someone full of hope. And she was a friend to all of us,” said Pires, Second Church’s secretary and director of its enrichment center.

State Representative Liz Miranda of Dorchester was among the mourners.

The city, she said, should be angry that the first homicide victim of the year was a 16-year-old Cape Verdean girl who was “innocently walking down a street.” Miranda is also Cape Verdean. Her brother, Michael, was shot and killed on Tremont Street in 2017.

“As a city, we all have to be motivated and moved by our anger and pain to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” she said in an interview after the service. “We can get to zero. I really believe that we can end gun violence in our city if we change the way we offer opportunity to young people, particularly access to mental health and trauma” services.

She offered love and comfort to Gomes’s family.

“I know what it feels like. The days ahead and weeks ahead and months ahead are very hard,” Miranda said.

Price encouraged mourners to adopt a “mindset that embraces [Gomes’s] memory.”

“Every time you carry her in your thoughts, you keep her alive,” he said.

Price paused. A voice in the crowd said, “Amen.”

