A still-smoldering injustice at the Capitol

Yet, to date, there has been no legal action against those who caused the Jan. 6 uprising last year. The attorney general’s recent words are welcome, but time is running out; the government of the United States must defend itself, or it will not be able to defend us, its law-abiding citizens, against the disturbing threat that Donald Trump and his lawless supporters represent. The nation’s important newspapers must apply pressure. The Globe did just that in its editorial.

I wish to thank the Globe for the Jan. 6 editorial, “A year later, waiting for justice.” Placing our current situation in a historical context by referring to the Shays Rebellion in Massachusetts in 1786 was highly relevant, and revealing. Here was George Washington, the father of our country, making it clear that if actions taken by aggrieved individuals threatened the government — even if those grievances were justified — then it was critical for that government to defend itself. How much stronger would his words be now, given that the grievances of the Trumpist insurrectionists are nonsense?

Bill Paish

Somerville

GOP no-shows at Capitol ceremony reveal a lot

On Friday the GOP reached a new low in callousness (“A day to really remember,” Page A1, Jan. 7). With one exception, not one Republican member of Congress had the courage to attend the ceremonies at the Capitol, which honored the police who not only defended them but also, in some cases, gave their lives for them. This entire group of Republicans — except for Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who was joined by her father, former vice president Dick Cheney — showed a total lack of respect, not just to these police officers but also to our country, our Constitution, and our democracy.

This tells a story of the lack of GOP moral fiber. Has our country become so ideologically divided that they will not demonstrate even a modicum of respect to those who died defending them?

Dorothy Driscoll

Marshfield

House investigators ought to counter claims of ‘executive privilege’

The work of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol has been stymied and slowed by witnesses who have refused to cooperate and who respond based on invocations of “executive privilege.” The obstructionism is a key tactic of Republicans in running out the clock on the investigation as the November elections get closer.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr’s Dec. 31 op-ed “Jan. 6 was a seditious insurrection; prosecutors should charge accordingly” reminded me of something law students learn in their first year of law school: Privileges are strictly interpreted because, by definition, they block access to relevant information. However, privileges are not absolute. A key exception to one of the most sacrosanct privileges, the attorney-client privilege, is called the crime-fraud exception. If I, as a lawyer, communicate with a client about a client’s plan to commit a fraud or a crime, those communications are not privileged.

Claims of executive privilege are no different. Yes, the president — or, in this case, the former president — can shield communications regarding matters of state, but he or she cannot shield communications that are aimed at overthrowing the state. If, as Atkins Stohr writes, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was a criminal act in violation of federal laws dealing with seditious conspiracy, any law student could explain that well-established rule to the US attorney general and to any judge who is reviewing claims of “executive privilege.”

Thomas F. Maffei

Melrose

The writer is an attorney and former president of the Massachusetts Bar Association. He has taught legal ethics at Boston-area law schools.

An act of terrorism, plain and simple

I take exception to the Dec. 31 headline “Jan. 6 was a seditious insurrection; prosecutors should charge accordingly.”

It was not a seditious insurrection — rather, it was, plain and simple, a terrorist attack.

Dan Fennelly

Scituate

There must be accountability

Kimberly Atkins Stohr’s op-ed addressing the Department of Justice’s failure to use all its available tools, such as statutes criminalizing sedition, makes an important point, but it fails to address the critical issue: It’s not the specific laws used to seek accountability; it’s the accountability itself that’s critical.

High-ranking government officials, including those in the previous White House administration, so far at least, have escaped much of the Justice Department’s investigative scrutiny. They must be held responsible if their conduct precipitated the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and violated federal law. Individuals who directly attacked the Capitol that day, despite Justice’s limited use of existing criminal statutes, are paying a heavy price for their illegal — yes, seditious — conduct. But who was responsible for orchestrating these acts, and who expected to profit from the sedition? Are not they accountable as well?

The convening of a special federal grand jury, laser-focused on government officials’ possible role in those events, is long overdue. Faced with the existential threat to our country, the Constitution, and the rule of law, nothing less will do.

James M. Schermerhorn

Boothbay Harbor, Maine

The writer is a retired Justice Department attorney.

What is AG Garland waiting for?

Kimberly Atkins Stohr was spot-on. She asks why, despite ample video evidence and admissions of guilt from among the 700 rioters who have been arrested for attacking the Capitol a year ago, charges of seditious conspiracy have not been made. Conviction on those charges would command serious jail time, not the few years’ slap on the wrist likely to be meted out to convicted Proud Boys member Matthew Greene. He was the first member of that group to plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

As Atkins Stohr pointed out, previous insurrectionists targeting our seat of government, such as the Puerto Rican nationalists who in 1954 demanded independence and opened fire in the House chamber, were charged, convicted, and put away for decades. Why are Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Department of Justice apparently so reticent to employ the full power of the law? Why is he using bare fists to counter a brass knuckles assault on our democracy?

This makes me think of the scene in the movie “The Untouchables,” when Sean Connery, as Chicago cop Jimmy Malone, tells Kevin Costner, as agent Eliot Ness, what it will take to take down Al Capone. Malone asks, “Now do you want to do that? Are you ready to do that?”

It’s up to Garland to decide what he’ll bring to bear to fight against those who attacked the Capitol a year ago. Nothing less than the fate of our Republic is at stake.

David Greenfield

Waltham

Trump has secured ignominious place in history

Re “The stability of the US is threatened more than at any time since 1860″ (Opinion, Jan. 1): Donald Trump as candidate, president, and former president was, and still is, a trendsetter, mostly bad. Although he cannot accept it, what will stick in the history books, even those written by authors who disdain progressivism, is that he attempted to stall the result of our national election in 2020 through an attack on our Capitol. This striking act, a result of stultifying egomania and horrifyingly poor judgment, must be thoroughly investigated and publicized lest other political miscreants find common cause. And those Republicans who affirm the crime by remaining silent on the debate stage or in the media must either defend the rebellion or oppose it forcefully.

Paul Bloustein

Cincinnati