After suffering a gut-punch in New York, Celtics rebound to deliver a blow to Knicks

This time, the Celtics made sure there would be no late-game heartbreak or dramatic comebacks. And Ime Udoka took no chances by keeping most of his frontline players in the game until a win was secured.

Jaylen Brown carried his team Saturday night, not only with scoring but with his all-around skillset. He recorded his first NBA triple double as the Celtics never allowed the Knicks to rally in a breezy 99-75 win at TD Garden.

Brown finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Josh Richardson added 17, as the Celtics responded from Thursday’s buzzer-beating 108-105 loss in New York, which was exacerbated by a blown 25-point lead.

Advertisement

The Knicks, playing without Celtics nemesis Evan Fournier, never got closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter. Boston dominated this rematch after a rugged first quarter, building a double-digit lead in the third quarter, 76-60, and cruising in the final period.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points in 29 minutes while Robert Williams added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots as Boston snapped a two-game losing streak with one of their more complete games of the season.

The Knicks were 20-for-61 shooting after the first period and finished 36.7 percent from the field. RJ Barrett, the hero of New York’s win Thursday, finished with 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting.

Boston carried momentum generated by a strong defensive second period and built a 16-point lead in the third.

Jaylen Brown hit a pair of buckets followed by a Marcus Smart 3-pointer for a 54-44 lead at the 9:45 mark.

The Celtics continued to confuse New York defensively, forcing several late shot clock attempts and challenging every shot. Meanwhile, Al Horford, who has struggled from the 3-point line all season, helped out with a corner three for a 61-49 lead.

Advertisement

Marcus Smart then pitched in with two stellar plays. He spotted an open Robert Williams off a midcourt inbounds pass and threw a 55-foot alley-oop for a dunk. He followed with a long 3-pointer off a fast break for a 71-53 lead.

The Celtics have blown big leads all season, so an 18-point advantage wasn’t safe but building another large margin after Thursday’s debacle in New York, where the Celtics squandered a 25-point lead, had to be the response Udoka was seeking.

Brown ended the period with a 29-foot 3-pointer for a 76-60 lead, and the Celtics at least put themselves in position to earn a much-needed win.

Boston began asserting itself defensively in the second period, after falling behind 31-21. The Celtics ended the quarter on a 23-11 run as the Knicks struggled to get into their offense and missed six of eight 3-point attempts after going 7 of 12 in the first period.

Josh Richardson, who has been productive this season when healthy, scored 7 points in the period as the Celtics led by as many as 6 (44-38).

The offense, however, stalled in the final two minutes and the Knicks responded with two buckets in the final 1:10. Mitchell Robinson rebounded RJ Barrett’s second missed free throw with 0.9 seconds left and scored the put back to slice the Celtics lead to 44-42 at half.

The Celtics got a break when Fournier was a late scratch with a thigh bruise, robbing the Knicks of their leading scorer against Boston this season. Fournier averaged 35 points in the first three meetings, including his 41-point performance in Thursday’s thrilling win.

Advertisement

Twenty of Fournier’s 101 made 3-pointers this season have come against the Celtics and 105 of his 514 points. Ex-Celtics Kemba Walker was also sidelined because of the same gimpy left knee that hindered his Boston tenure.

Immanuel Quickley compensated for Fournier’s absence by hitting three 3-pointers in the opening period as New York jumped out to a 26-21 lead. The Celtics defense constantly went under screens – a major mistake Thursday – and the Knicks capitalized with seven 3-pointers in the opening period. New York averages just 13.2 per game.

Boston again had energy issues in the first period. They were 6 for 17 from the field with three starters combining for 2 points. Jayson Tatum kept the Celtics close with 9 points while Brown added 5.

Udoka went to Richardson and Grant Williams as sparkplugs off the bench and they combined for 5 points.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.