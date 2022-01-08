fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics 99, Knicks 75

After suffering a gut-punch in New York, Celtics rebound to deliver a blow to Knicks

By Gary Washburn Globe Staff,Updated January 8, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (left) celebrates with Jaylen Brown (right), who recorded his first career triple double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 99-75 win over the Knicks Saturday night at TD Garden.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (left) celebrates with Jaylen Brown (right), who recorded his first career triple double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 99-75 win over the Knicks Saturday night at TD Garden.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This time, the Celtics made sure there would be no late-game heartbreak or dramatic comebacks. And Ime Udoka took no chances by keeping most of his frontline players in the game until a win was secured.

Jaylen Brown carried his team Saturday night, not only with scoring but with his all-around skillset. He recorded his first NBA triple double as the Celtics never allowed the Knicks to rally in a breezy 99-75 win at TD Garden.

Brown finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Josh Richardson added 17, as the Celtics responded from Thursday’s buzzer-beating 108-105 loss in New York, which was exacerbated by a blown 25-point lead.

The Knicks, playing without Celtics nemesis Evan Fournier, never got closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter. Boston dominated this rematch after a rugged first quarter, building a double-digit lead in the third quarter, 76-60, and cruising in the final period.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points in 29 minutes while Robert Williams added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots as Boston snapped a two-game losing streak with one of their more complete games of the season.

The Knicks were 20-for-61 shooting after the first period and finished 36.7 percent from the field. RJ Barrett, the hero of New York’s win Thursday, finished with 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting.

Boston carried momentum generated by a strong defensive second period and built a 16-point lead in the third.

Jaylen Brown hit a pair of buckets followed by a Marcus Smart 3-pointer for a 54-44 lead at the 9:45 mark.

The Celtics continued to confuse New York defensively, forcing several late shot clock attempts and challenging every shot. Meanwhile, Al Horford, who has struggled from the 3-point line all season, helped out with a corner three for a 61-49 lead.

Marcus Smart then pitched in with two stellar plays. He spotted an open Robert Williams off a midcourt inbounds pass and threw a 55-foot alley-oop for a dunk. He followed with a long 3-pointer off a fast break for a 71-53 lead.

The Celtics have blown big leads all season, so an 18-point advantage wasn’t safe but building another large margin after Thursday’s debacle in New York, where the Celtics squandered a 25-point lead, had to be the response Udoka was seeking.

Brown ended the period with a 29-foot 3-pointer for a 76-60 lead, and the Celtics at least put themselves in position to earn a much-needed win.

Boston began asserting itself defensively in the second period, after falling behind 31-21. The Celtics ended the quarter on a 23-11 run as the Knicks struggled to get into their offense and missed six of eight 3-point attempts after going 7 of 12 in the first period.

Josh Richardson, who has been productive this season when healthy, scored 7 points in the period as the Celtics led by as many as 6 (44-38).

The offense, however, stalled in the final two minutes and the Knicks responded with two buckets in the final 1:10. Mitchell Robinson rebounded RJ Barrett’s second missed free throw with 0.9 seconds left and scored the put back to slice the Celtics lead to 44-42 at half.

The Celtics got a break when Fournier was a late scratch with a thigh bruise, robbing the Knicks of their leading scorer against Boston this season. Fournier averaged 35 points in the first three meetings, including his 41-point performance in Thursday’s thrilling win.

Twenty of Fournier’s 101 made 3-pointers this season have come against the Celtics and 105 of his 514 points. Ex-Celtics Kemba Walker was also sidelined because of the same gimpy left knee that hindered his Boston tenure.

Immanuel Quickley compensated for Fournier’s absence by hitting three 3-pointers in the opening period as New York jumped out to a 26-21 lead. The Celtics defense constantly went under screens – a major mistake Thursday – and the Knicks capitalized with seven 3-pointers in the opening period. New York averages just 13.2 per game.

Boston again had energy issues in the first period. They were 6 for 17 from the field with three starters combining for 2 points. Jayson Tatum kept the Celtics close with 9 points while Brown added 5.

Udoka went to Richardson and Grant Williams as sparkplugs off the bench and they combined for 5 points.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.

