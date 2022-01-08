BC men’s basketball comes up short in ACC road loss at Pittsburgh

Makai Ashton-Langford hit a 3-pointer with 11:15 left in the first half to put Boston College in the lead, 15-13, and sparked a 12-0 run, adding a pair of free throws and a layup. Hugley brought the Panthers right back by scoring three straight layups and adding two free throws to cut the deficit to 24-21.

Boston College now has lost its last 15 games away from home and has not won a conference road game in more than a year.

PITTSBURGH — John Hugley scored 32 points and snared 13 rebounds and Pittsburgh got its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, holding off Boston College to earn a 69-67 victory Saturday.

Femi Odukale dunked with 12:39 left in the game to put Pitt in front, 46-44, and Hugley dunked to give the Panthers an eight-point lead, but BC battled back to tie the game at 56-56 with 5:47.

Hugley hit two free throws and a layup to take a four-point lead with more than four minutes left, but Ashton-Langford’s 3 with 1:39 left tied the game at 64-64.

After two free throws from both Hugley and Jamarius Burton, the Eagles got a three-point play from T.J. Bickerstaff to get within one, 68-67 with :13 left, but a late runner by Ashton-Langford at the buzzer rolled off.

Hugley scored 19 points in the first half and converted 15 of 20 from the line for Pitt (6-9, 1-3), which collectively shot 23 of 28 from the line. Burton finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and Odukale added 11 points and four assists.

Ashton-Langford finished with a career-high 23 points, hitting 5 of 7 from the line to lead Boston College (6-7, 1-2). Jaeden Zackery added 12 points and Brevin Galloway chipped in 11 off the bench. The Eagles shot 14 of 19 from the line.

