David Pastrnak breaks out for two goals in Bruins’ victory over the Lightning

Ullmark finished with 27 stops and improved his recent record to 5-1-0, his game taking shape just as Tuukka Rask is expected to rejoin the club after undergoing off-season hip surgery.

Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh boosted the lead to 4-0 in the second before Ondrej Palat ruined Linus Ullmark’s shutout bid early in the third. Marchand iced it with his second of the night, firing into an empty net with 2:49 remaining in the third.

The Bruins made quick and easy work of the two-time Cup champs Saturday night, leaping ahead on a pair of David Pastrnak goals early in the first period and breezing to a 5-2 win over the Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The win improved the Bruins record to 18-11-2, leaving them with .613 point percentage, putting them in position aside the Penguins as the two wildcard favorites in the East.

Tampa sharpshooter Brayden Point provided the Bolts with their final goal at the 11:20 mark in the third.

Taylor Hall, the left winger on the Erik Haula-Pastrnak line, collected a pair of assists.

Pastrnak’s poor scoring luck over the last six weeks finally changed, and dramatically, in the first period with his two pots against Andrei Vasilevskiy. He connected at 1:11 and 6:10, good for the 2-0 lead, and good for his first two-goal game of the season — 31 games into the schedule.

Both of Pastrnak’s goals came at even strength — the first time since Nov. 20, when Derek Forbort knocked home a pair vs the Flyers, that a Bruin player connected for two at even strength in the same game.

Pastrnak struck first from long range, a shot from just inside the blue line on a 2-on-2 rush that was meant simply to put the puck in deep. But the 58-footer appeared to tick off the stick of a Tampa defenseman on the way to the net, fooling Vasilevskiy and handing the Bruins the go-ahead goal.

It was on his next shot, into an open left side on a fat rebound, that Pastrnak bumped the lead to 2-0. It’s rare to see Vasilevskiy leave that kind of loose change and Pastrnak wasted no time in banking it.

In his prior 11 games, Pastrnak scored only once, turned back on 36 of 37 shots on net. In less than seven minutes, he had 10th and 11th goals of the season.

The Bruins lost the services of veteran left winger Nick Foligno at the 10:35 mark of the first period when he tangled up awkwardly with TBL backliner Callan Foote. Foligno, limping and grimacing, disappeared down the tunnel after only six shifts and 3:45 in ice time, leaving Bruce Cassidy to improvise with his bottom six combos for the remainder of the night.

The Bruins announced early in the second that Foligno suffered a lower-body injury and would not return. They offered no further info about his condition.

Marchand and Blidh book-ended their goals in the second, leaving the Bruins with a meaty 4-0 lead headed into the second intermission.

Marchand struck only 26 seconds into the period with a clever backhand tip of a Mike Reilly slap pass. It was Marchand’s team-high 13th of the season and it came on only the eighth shot of the night against Vasilevskiy.

Only 5:06 remained in the second when Blidh struck, with help from fellow Swede Oskar Steen, who set up Blidh with a relay after helping to disrupt Foote’s possession in the neutral zone. Blidh and Steen both have begun to gain traction in their games as members of the bottom six — and that could be of vital importance if Foligno now is forced to miss any significant time.

The Bruins came up with a huge penalty kill in the second, forced to go two-men short midway through the period when Marchand and Patrice Bergeron were whistled off only 1:13 apart for minor infractions. The Lightning had a prime chance to cut the lead down to 3-1 or 3-2, especially with Boston’s two best penalty killers sitting in the front row.

But the Bruins killed off both penalties, allowing only one shot on Ullmark, and Blidh salted it away just over three minutes after the kill was complete.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.