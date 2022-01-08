Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower ruled out for Sunday’s game against Dolphins

Hightower was also limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week before not participating on Friday. He was still active against the Jaguars but only played 30 percent of the defensive snaps — his lowest proportion all year.

Hightower was limited in practice all week with a knee injury and originally listed as questionable to play. The team downgraded him to out on Saturday afternoon.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower did not make the trip for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

The 31-year-old captain first appeared on the injury report with an ankle issue leading up to the Week 7 game against the Jets. He did not play that week and remained on the injury report until Week 12 but did not miss another game.

Advertisement

Hightower was then off the injury report until last week, when he resurfaced because of his knee.

In his ninth NFL season — he opted out in 2020 — Hightower has started 15 games, recording 64 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. He has been on the field for 62.7 percent of the defensive snaps.

Without Hightower, who plays outside and inside, the Patriots will have to shift some things around within their linebacker corps. In addition to the usual crew of Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Matthew Judon, some of the younger players — Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, and Chase Winovich — could see an uptick in snaps.

New England’s defense was already going to be without safeties Kyle Dugger (hand) and Myles Bryant (reserve/COVID-19 list) against the Dolphins.

Much to be determined

Ahead of the final weekend of the regular season, the Patriots have clinched a playoff spot but could still end up finishing as any of the AFC’s seven seeds.

Here’s how they could end up at each spot:

Advertisement

▪ No. 1 seed: Patriots beat the Dolphins, Chiefs lose to the Broncos, Titans lose to the Texans, and Bills lose to the Jets.

▪ No. 2: Patriots win, Chiefs win, Titans lose, and Bills lose. Or Patriots win, Broncos win, Titans win, and Bills lose.

▪ No. 3: Patriots win, Chiefs win, Titans win, and Bills lose.

▪ No. 4: Patriots tie, Bengals beat the Browns, and Bills lose.

▪ No. 5 seed: Patriots win and Bills win. Or Patriots lose, Colts lose to the Jaguars, and Chargers beat the Raiders.

▪ No. 6 seed: Patriots lose, Colts win, and Chargers win. Or Patriots lose, Colts lose, and Raiders win.

▪ No. 7 seed: Patriots lose, Colts win, and Raiders win.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.