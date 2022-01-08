San Jose Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane’s contract

The San Jose Sharks placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. The Sharks said Saturday that they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL where he is currently playing for the Barracuda. The team said it would have no further comment. The termination will cost Kane about $22.9 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018. A message was left seeking comment from Kane’s agent. The move ends a monthslong saga regarding Kane’s status with the Sharks. He faced accusations of gambling on games, purposely losing games he bet on, as well as sexual and physical abuse from his estranged wife Anna over the summer … The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini , goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid , defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols. Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list.

Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return Sunday against Cleveland as planned. The Golden State star made it official with his own creative announcement on Instagram as he so loves to do. Thompson has been cleared to play and will play in his first game in more than 2½ years after being sidelined by two devastating injuries. Thompson hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals as Toronto clinched the championship. While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging the day before training camp began. Thompson will start but with fewer minutes for now. Coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t confirm Thompson’s status following practice Saturday, saying “it’s not my announcement or decision to make.” He also instructed the media to watch their phones with thanks for putting up with his “charade.” … The Memphis Grizzlies placed coach Taylor Jenkins in the NBA’s health and safety protocols Saturday, according to the team. Nearly half the league’s head coaches have now entered the protocols at some point this season, with Jenkins becoming the 14th. Despite missing Jenkins and star guard Ja Morant (thigh injury), the Grizzlies won their eighth straight game, 123-108, against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Colleges

Providence’s Cooley gets 300th win

Providence men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley earned his 300th career victory when his No. 16 Friars, led by Nate Watson’s 22 points and 11 rebounds, rallied in the second half to beat visiting St. John’s, 83-73. Cooley is now 300-206 in 11 seasons at Providence and five seasons at Fairfield … Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech upended sixth-ranked Kansas 75-67 in Lubbock, Texas … Senior forward Kevin O’Neil scored with 32 seconds remaining in the third period to lift UConn’s men’s hockey team to a 5-4 win against Boston College at Kelley Rink … Sophomore goaltender Devon Levi made 26 saves while junior forward Aidan McDonough scored twice to lead Northeastern’s men hockey team to a 6-0 win against visiting Long Island … UMass senior forward Garrett Wait scored a goal but the Minutemen fell to host Michigan, 4-1, in the first of a two-game set … In women’s hockey, senior forward Alina Mueller had a goal and two assists to propel Northeastern to a home-and-home weekend sweep against Merrimack with a 3-1 victory in North Andover.

Winter sports

Hector overtakes Shiffrin in GS standings

Swedish skier Sara Hector dominated a women’s World Cup giant slalom ski race in Slovenia and overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs as she extended her first-run lead to a huge .96 seconds over the runner-up, former French world champion Tessa Worley. Shiffrin improved from 14th after the opening run to seventh, 2.05 seconds behind Hector, who now leads the American by 46 points in the GS season standings … Marco Odermatt’s dominant season in men’s World Cup giant slalom delivered Switzerland the win it craved after a 14-year wait in its classic home race. At the limit of his balance skiing down the steep final slope, Odermatt hung on to his morning lead to be 0.48 seconds faster than Manuel Feller, who soared from fifth place with the fastest second run … Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,500 meters at the US Olympic speedskating trials in Milwaukee, earning a spot in her third individual event for the Beijing Games … Elana Meyers Taylor of the US got her fourth women’s monobob victory of the season in Winterberg, Germany, the 25th overall win of her career in major international competition.

Miscellany

Injury forces Osaka to withdraw

Defending Australian Open women’s tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match at a WTA tournament in Melbourne with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. Kudermetova on Sunday will face second-seeded Simona Halep, who beat Zheng Qinwen, 6-3, 6-2, in the other semifinal Saturday in the Summer Set 1 event, a tuneup for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 17 … Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup tennis final when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia in Sydney. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday … Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati … American forward Ricardo Pepi made his Bundesliga debut for Augsburg in a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim in Germany. The 18-year-old Pepi, who joined Augsburg from Major League Soccer’s Dallas on Monday, came on in the 60th minute with his new team already 2-1 down. Augsburg reportedly agreed to pay more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons for Pepi, which would be the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS. He signed a 4½-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season with the German club. Pepi made his MLS debut in 2019. He had 13 goals in 31 league games for Dallas last season. Pepi made his US national team debut in September and has three goals in seven internationals.