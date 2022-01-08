On verge of disappointing tie, Braintree girls’ hockey gets extra lift from Ella Woods

Junior defenseman Molly Witham dumped the puck into the zone and chased it into the corner, forechecking hard to win the puck battle herself. With a slight opening of time and space in the corner, Witham found Woods, who rifled a shot that snuck across the goal line, creating a mass celebration on the bench for Braintree (4-2-1).

Then junior Ella Woods, an assistant captain, potted the game-winning goal with 16 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting Braintree over Bay State Conference adversary Wellesley, 3-2.

Kevin Burchill believed Braintree was destined to leave Joseph Zapustas Rink in Randolph with a tie Saturday, a win escaping the Wamps’ grasp after conceding a goal with five seconds remaining in regulation.

“We were pressuring the puck well when we weren’t controlling the play, but I thought that we did a good job of staying in possession of the puck,” Burchill said. “We fought back after that late goal and didn’t let it kill us. That was a win that we needed.”

Senior captain Maggie Burchill scored the game’s first goal, slotting home a pass from junior Fiona Holland. Junior Meghan Ceriani scored the Wamps’ second goal, using an unrelenting forecheck to win possession of the puck before driving to the net and scoring unassisted. Two third-period goals for the Raiders (2-2) forced an extra session.

Following a 1-0 loss to Bay State Conference foe Needham on Wednesday, in which Braintree battled hard to find an equalizer, Burchill was pleased with his team’s mental fortitude to overcome the late tying goal and earn a win.

“It was back and forth, really an unrelenting game,” he said. “Every point matters, especially at the end of the season, so that extra point was big. This is the first time in 15 years that no one is going to roll through the Bay State Conference — there really is good parity. On any given night, any team can win.”

Barnstable 8, Marshfield 0 — Sophomore Claire Hazard’s hat trick paced the RedHawks (2-2) to a nonleague win at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Belmont 3, Reading 0 — Junior captain Bridget Gray delivered a 30-save shutout to lift the visiting Marauders (3-2) to the Middlesex League win at Burbank Arena.

Bishop Stang 5, Arlington Catholic 2 — Junior Mikayla Brightman notched two goals and an assist, sophomore Emily Curran scored twice, and freshman Kacey Curran added a goal and an assist in a Catholic Central League win for the Spartans (4-3) at Ed Burns Arena.

Duxbury 10, Scituate 0 — Freshman Maeve Gallagher notched a hat trick, pacing the third-ranked Dragons (4-0-2) to a Patriot League win at The Bog in Kingston.

Franklin 2, Dedham 1 — Freshman forward Julia Flynn and junior defenseman Shaw Downing each scored to lift the host Panthers (4-2-1) in the nonleague triumph at Sgt. Pirelli Veteran’s Arena.

HPNA 6, Westford 1 — Junior Cassie Doherty, freshman Chase Nassar, junior Kaitlyn Bush, senior Ella Roe, freshman Quinn Bennett, and freshman Gabi Locke all scored in the MVC/DCL Large Division win for HNPA (3-2-1) at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.

Natick 3, Newton North/South 2 — Senior forward Colleen Quirk (2 goals) and junior forward Emma Tavilla scored for the 13th-ranked Redhawks (3-2-1) to take the Bay State Carey victory at William Chase Arena.

Needham 2, Milton 0 — With no available goaltenders, freshman defenseman Emmie Verville strapped on the goaltender pads and earned a shutout, leading the Rockets (4-1-1) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division victory at Ulin Rink.

“Emmie stepping up shows her character,” Needham coach Allisyn Furano-Foster said. “She possesses a completely selfless, team-first attitude. I was very impressed with how the defense played today, top to bottom. They really needed to step up around her, clear pucks from the front and not allow odd man rushes or breakaways.”

Junior Sofia Berejik opened the scoring for the Rockets, roofing a pass from senior defenseman Erika Stanton. Senior captain Maddie Ledbury added an empty-net goal for insurance. Junior goaltender Lila Chamoun made 41 saves for the Wildcats (0-5).

Norwood 3, Canton 0 — Freshman forward Molly Roach scored her first varsity goal, junior forward Jenna Naumann and senior forward Caeli Reed also tallied, and the Mustangs (3-0-0) took the nonleague win over the 20th-ranked Bulldogs (1-3-0) at the Metropolis Rink. Junior goalie Lily Newman earned the shutout at Metropolis Rink.

Shrewsbury 3, Methuen/Tewksbury 1 — Senior defenseman Aislinn Bennett, and junior forwards Katie Vona and Maddie Mrva scored for the Colonials (4-3-0) to take the Dual County/Merrimack Valley Large victory. Sophomore goalie Risa Montoya recorded 10 saves, an assist, and a win at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough.

St. Mary’s 2, Bishop Feehan 2 — Sophomore Gabbi Oakes scored both goals for fifth-ranked Spartans (3-1-1) in a Catholic Central League tie. Sophomore Grace Nelson and junior Alivia Fitzgibbons scored for the Shamrocks (3-1-2), while junior Avery Blanchard made 28 saves.

Ursuline 6, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 4 — Juniors Dana Lepper and Fiona Daly each netted two goals to lift the Bears (1-2) over Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn in a nonleague win at Jim Roche Community Arena.

Wakefield 10, Melrose 1 — Senior forward Bailey McDevitt and junior defenseman Charlotte Rossicone each scored a hat trick, propelling the Warriors (1-5) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win at Flynn Memorial Rink in Medford. Senior captain Olivia Johnson added two goals.

Winthrop 5, Masconomet 2 — Sisters senior Mia Martucci and freshman Talia Martucci each notched a goal and an assist, pacing the eighth-ranked Vikings (4-0-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Boys’ basketball

Belmont 71, Woburn 69 — Senior Nick Giangregorio’s put-back at the buzzer was the difference as the Marauders (5-3) edged out the Tanners for a Middlesex League win. Four Marauders scored in the double figures, but Giangregorio’s winner was his only basket. Woburn senior Joseph Gattuso scored 39 points.

Central Catholic 61, St. John’s Prep 42 — Senior Xavier McKenzie tossed in 24 points as the fifth-ranked Raiders (5-1) rolled to the nonleague win.

Fairhaven 59, Wareham 47 — Senior guard Peter Joseph produced 30 points in the South Coast win for the Blue Devils (5-3).

Newton South 63, Waltham 44 — Jake Lemelman (19 points) and Itai Alinsky (18) powered the host Lions (5-3)to the Dual County League win.

Sharon 76, Oliver Ames 61 — Junior forward/center Matt Baur had 16 points for the Eagles (4-1), with sophomore forward/center Nate Katznelson (15 points) and sophomore guard Jacob McLoughlin (13 points) also providing meaningful scoring in the Hockomock Davenport Division win.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 82, Austin Prep 24 — Senior forward Camryn Fauria scored 17 points as the eighth-ranked Shamrocks (7-0) soared to the Catholic Central Large win in Attleboro. Senior guard Lydia Mordarski and junior guard Mary Daley each chipped in 12 points.

Cohasset 65, Sandwich 29 — Sophomore Laney Larsen did it all for the host Skippers (3-4) with 16 points, 10 boards, 6 assists, and 3 steals in the nonleague win. Senior Sara Cullinan had a team-high 17 points for Cohasset.

Dracut 63, Peabody 42 — Junior guard Ashlee Talbot scored 27 points — including 18 from 3-point land — to help the host Middies (5-1) beat the previously unbeaten Tanners (5-1) in nonleague action.

Fairhaven 54, Wareham 18 — Emerson Milton dropped 18 points as the visiting Blue Devils (3-3) cruised to the South Coast Conference victory.

St. John Paul II 46, Nantucket 27 — Maggie Crofford scored 19 points for the Lions (3-3) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Westport 49, Diman 31 — Senior forward Lily Pichette stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 10 boards, 4 steals, and 2 blocks as the host Wildcats (2-3) earned the Mayflower win. Korynne Holden had a team-high 15 points.

Woburn 49, Belmont 32 — Junior Cyndea Labissiere scored 14 points to lead the Tanners (5-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep sweeps four matches — Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Victor Mejias (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), and Dylan Greenstein (195) all registered four wins as the host Eagles (19-0) beat Marblehead/Swampscott (69-12), North Attleborough (46-21), Plymouth South (57-21), and Beverly (72-3).

