Westford Academy senior Trevor King finds his perfect home in the pool

For King, who is on the autism spectrum, swimming started out as a way to stay in shape and a way to keep him busy after school. It provided an outlet for him to work out his emotions and find a greater sense of focus while working to improve his communication skills. It wasn’t long, though, before the pool began to feel like a second home, and his teammates became some of his closest friends.

“For young me, who didn’t really understand that, I just couldn’t really handle it,” King said. “But I still pushed through, and it made me think ‘If I try hard enough, I will catch up to them. Doesn’t matter how good they are.’”

When Trevor King started swimming at age 11, he always felt like he was a few strokes behind. His teammates had all started swimming earlier, and he didn’t understand why everyone around him seemed to be better at it than he was.

He is now a senior at Westford Academy, and his teammates voted King a captain. And after three years without qualifying for postseason swimming, King made sectional cuts in the 200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 500 freestyle in his first two meets of the 2021-22 season.

“When I first started, I didn’t think that I’d be so invested in it,” King said. “And then over time, I realized I started to really enjoy it. I made friends on the team, and they made me enjoy just being in the water. Eventually at some point, friends or no friends, I just liked being in the water.”

Autism Spectrum Disorder affects how a person perceives and socializes with others, which affects communication and social interaction.

When King was young, sports were a challenge, because he would become frustrated if he couldn’t perfect a skill on his first try.

“He’d just get frustrated because I think he felt like he needed to know how to do it perfectly from day one,” said his mother, Cathy King. “I don’t know what happened with swimming. He just connected, and it didn’t matter if he made a mistake — he made plenty of them. But over the years, he always just said, ‘No, I’m just going to keep going, and I’m going to do better.”

That attitude led King to join the summer program at Chelmsford Swim & Tennis Club, where Westford coach Caitlin Klick-McHugh also coaches. He took private lessons there, and he later joined United Swim Club out of Acton to swim year round once he got to high school.

At Westford, practice lanes are organized by grouping swimmers of similar speeds together in one lane. When he began swimming for Klick-McHugh at Westford, King was in the beginning two lanes, where the intervals are slightly easier and the swimmers are more focused on stroke improvement. As a senior, King has worked his way up to Lane 1, leading the fastest group of swimmers through challenging sets.

Trevor King, according to Westford coach Caitlin Klick-McHugh, has had "maybe one of the most drastic improvements that I’ve seen in a swimmer in four years." Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“He’s had maybe one of the most drastic improvements that I’ve seen in a swimmer in four years,” Klick-McHugh said.

Klick-McHugh is a middle school physical education teacher in Chelmsford, and about half of her class load is adaptive physical education, where she works with students on the autism spectrum. She and her wife, Shauna, have worked closely with King since his days at Chelmsford Swim & Tennis.

“She really understood the autism style of learning, and that it’s very much hands-on, and the second she did that, all of a sudden he was like, ‘Oh, I get it,’” Cathy King said of Shauna. “And I remember Caitlin was commenting on his fly, and she was like, ‘No, try it this way,’ and then he got in the car after and said ‘I didn’t realize how hard fly was.’”

“I was doing it wrong for so long, and then the second I found Caitlin, she fixed it right away, and I was doing it right,” King said with a laugh.

Butterfly is now one of his specialties, and with a time of 57.89 in Westford’s first meet, he earned a sectional cut. His 1:57 in the 200 freestyle and 5:18 in the 500 freestyle are also qualifying times. In the fall, King will attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in mechanical engineering with a focus on bioengineering.

During meets, King is one of the most vocal members of the Grey Ghosts’ cheering section, jumping up and down on the pool deck and shouting “GO” every time a swimmer takes a breath.

“I think he is very approachable,” senior captain Vivian Aeder said. “And he’s willing to talk to anybody and is just like a really good leader in the pool. Right now he’s in Lane 1, which is the fastest lane, and he is someone that people can look up to as a really good, strong swimmer to try to be like.

King, said his mother, was always so caring and supportive of kids when he was a little kid.

“So I think, as a parent, it’s really wonderful to see him really connecting with his peers and offering so much support,” she said.

Diving in

▪ Bridgewater-Raynham junior Jessie McNeil has been a member of the varsity team since eighth grade, and with the exception of the 2020-21 season, with no postseason, she has finished in the top 10 in the state every season.

Just two meets into the 2021-22 season, she’s already well on her way to a return trip, having qualified in both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.

“The kids really kind of look up to her and respect her,” coach Brian Burke said. “She has so much experience swimming, so the kids really kind of look up to her as a leader, and she kind of just showcases that every day at practice with her work ethic.”

As a three-time Bay Colony League All-Star, the junior captain is poised to lead her team after the graduation of Megan Kramer, now a freshman swimming at Boston College.

“We’ve had some strong, strong swimmers in the past, and we hope to continue that,” Burke said.

The Trojans have faced a number of postponements and cancellations early in the season, which Burke said has been a challenge for his swimmers but has allowed for much more practice time.

“It’s been tough, to be honest, but the kids have had a great mind-set throughout it,” Burke said. “They just know whenever they show up to practice that they’re going to work hard, and they don’t mind the extra practice.”

▪ In the ongoing COVID pandemic, UMass Lowell has not reopened its pool this winter, which has postseason implications. The MIAA has not yet released a site for its winter swimming & diving sectional and state championships, which are scheduled for Feb. 12-13 and Feb. 19-20.

UMass Dartmouth, WPI, and Bridgewater State are potential locations for the sectional meet, and Boston University may be available for the state meet.

The loss of UMass Lowell’s pool also means a loss of a home pool for Westford Academy, which had previously used UMass Lowell as its home site for practices and meets. The team instead practices at WestFit and competes at the Beede Center of Concord after its regular operating hours are over.

“It’s a little stressful sometimes when we don’t know where we’re going to be swimming,” Aeder said. “But, like being that we don’t have one pool, I guess it’s pretty easy to adjust.”

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.