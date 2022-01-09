What I’m watching this week: the debut of ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ a ‘Ray Donovan’ movie, new family dramas, and a superhero spinoff

2. Fans of “Ray Donovan” were disappointed when Showtime canceled the series without giving the writers a chance to wrap up the storyline. The cable channel finally gave in, and now we have “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” which premieres on Friday at 9 p.m. The movie will pick up after the season 7 finale back in 2020, with Liev Schreiber’s Donovan going after Jon Voight’s Mickey.

1. Bridget Everett and her big smile star in “Somebody Somewhere,” an endearing semi-autobiographical slice-of-life comedy produced by the Duplass brothers. It’s a little bit like the droll “Baskets,” as our grieving heroine finds her singing voice and connects with a group of outsider friends in small-town Kansas. The premiere is Sunday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.

3. Janine Sherman Barrois of “Claws” has a soapy new drama series premiering Tuesday at 8 p.m. on OWN. Called “The Kings of Napa,” it’s about a Black family with a huge wine business in California. A little like “Succession,” the children vie for control when the patriarch exits the company. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Karen LeBlanc star.

4. Peacock is premiering a new six-part series on Thursday, and I’m not particularly clear on what it’s about. Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star as Gary and Mary in “Wolf Like Me,” and the press information says: “Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.” Judging by the title, I’m thinking Mary is — shhh — a werewolf.

5. Every month now, it seems, a new superhero series arrives. This month’s is the eight-episode spinoff of the DC movie “The Suicide Squad,” with John Cena reprising his role as “Peacemaker.” The movie’s writer-director, James Gunn, is behind the action-adventure origin story, which premieres Thursday on HBO Max. The cast includes Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick.

