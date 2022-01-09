Autonomous tech comes to Polar Park, and two salons open in Greater Boston

“The goal is to enhance the human experience by removing the machines in between people, which seems counterintuitive,” said Michael Suswal, the co-founder of Standard AI, the San Francisco-based company behind the technology.

The Worcester ballpark debuted an autonomous retail store in December that sells snacks and memorabilia , with no scanning or checkout lines. Instead, a cluster of AI-powered ceiling cameras recognizes shoppers when they enter the Woosox Market, as it’s called, and then tracks their purchases in a “digital cart.” It all comes together on an app , where Worcester Red Sox fans add payment information and later are sent a receipt.

Rather than relying on facial recognition, the cameras identify shoppers when they first enter and assign them a color, a method called “entity cohesion.” Standard AI’s system also monitors the products’ inventory and movement, Suswal said. “We know when something moves a centimeter.”

The number of shoppers the cameras can successfully track is unknown — but high, according to Standard AI. Initial tests show it’s “more dependent on density, rather than numbers,” Suswal said. He estimates that the WooSox Market could comfortably accommodate 70 people. Further tests will be conducted before opening day this spring.

Customers use the Standard AI app to pay for items. "App-less" checkout is on the way. WooSox

At 3,500 square feet, the store opened at the Worcester Red Sox Winter Wonderland celebration last month, where there was hot cocoa, egg nog, cookies, and baseball players abound. But it’s operating year-round and into baseball season. Suswal hopes that by spring, an “app-less” version of checkout will be installed, allowing customers to use a credit card or cash before walking out.

The technology is already operating at 10 locations nationwide, including Circle Ks and multiple micro-markets.

Still, Suswal dreams big. “I’m not going to say the F word,” he said, referring to Boston’s major league stadium just 45 miles down the Mass Pike. “I would absolutely expect all sports venues to start including autonomous stores in the next five years.”

100 Madison St, Worcester

Atelier finds a new home

Once heralded as the Salon of the Year, Wellesley’s Atelier is relocating a half-mile away to Linden Square.

The new 2,100-square-foot spot “will be a sister, not a twin” to the existing hair salon on Grove Street, owner Meghan Andrade said. It’ll replicate its upscale feel and roster of services — hair treatments, coloring, bespoke cuts, and smoothing. The brass and brush color palette and floral mural will be recreated, too, thanks to designer Tracy Mowschenson of Boston-based Tracy Interiors.

But the Linden Square location will be “bigger, brighter, and more airy,” Andrade said.

She coordinated the move with her neighbor, Truly’s. The 30-year-old yogurt and ice cream shop will expand into the Atelier storefront after the new location launches on May 5. “We came up with the idea that [Truly’s Steve Marcus] would take over my space if and when I could find a bigger location,” Andrade said. “That way, I could continue to grow in Wellesley, which is where I’ve always worked.”

When Angrade launched Atelier in January 2019, the veteran stylist accommodated clients in five chairs all by herself. Gradually, she built up a staff of seven — many of them former coworkers of hers.

“Moving is our next step,” she said.

Linden St, Wellesley, MA

A rendering of the upcoming Pink Soda location on Newbury Street Pink Soda

Pink Soda lands on Newbury

There is more hair news on Newbury Street.

Pink Soda will open a dry bar and hair salon on the boutique boulevard starting Jan. 8 with hair coloring, highlights, haircuts, makeup, organic spray tans, and smoothing treatments available. “It’s especially exciting to make this announcement as we come out of the most difficult year that business owners and service providers have had to face,” founder and CEO Wendy Brown said in a statement.

The salon already operates in Stamford, Danbury, and West Hartford, Conn., as well as in Wellesley.

19 Newbury Street, Boston

