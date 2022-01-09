Crews battle 5-alarm fire at Keene, N.H., bar

A fifth alarm was struck shortly before 11 p.m., drawing fire crews and equipment from surrounding towns.

The fire at Cobblestone Ale House at 151 Main St. was reported around 10 p.m., according to Twitter and Facebook posts by the Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid organization in Keene.

Firefighters in Keene, N.H., struck a fifth alarm as they battled a large blaze at a Main Street business late Saturday night.

The bar is on the first floor of a two-story brick building that it shares with a Domino’s Pizza and another retail space with apartments above. The building was constructed in 1910, according to property records.

Fire officials in Keene were not available comment Saturday night, a department employee said.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

