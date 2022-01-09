Police return Sunday to home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery once lived

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a pair of officers could be seen removing strips of insulation and large tarps from the small Gilford Street property and loading them into a police truck. They left about 10 minutes later.

The house at 77 Gilford St. was the last location where Harmony was known to have resided before her disappearance more than two years ago, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, which is investigating the case with Manchester police and the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police investigating the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery returned Sunday briefly to a Gilford Street home where investigators worked for hours Saturday as part of their search for the missing girl.

Advertisement

The current residents of 77 Gilford St. are not connected with the investigation and have cooperated with law enforcement, officials have said.

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill declined comment Sunday morning.

The ongoing investigation has already led to the arrest Tuesday of Harmony’s father, Adam M. Montgomery, on charges that include allegations of abusing his daughter. Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, was arrested Wednesday and charged with welfare fraud for taking benefits meant for Harmony.

Investigators worked at the Gilford Street house Saturday, and last Sunday, but have declined to release any information about what they are looking for.

The dense neighborhood around the house consists of modest-sized single-family homes on small lots. The backyards abut one another and the homes are only a few feet apart.

For much of Saturday, police limited access on Gilford Street to investigators and residents.

On Sunday morning, however, the police presence remained lighter. A trailer sat in the driveway, and yellow police tape blocked off the backyard. A Manchester Police cruiser was parked across the street from the residence.

Advertisement

A member of the Manchester Police ducks underneath caution tape as he loads up a truck with items at 77 Gilford Street as part of the investigation into the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery. The home is the last known residence of the child , who hasn't been seen in more than two years. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, hasn’t seen the girl since around Easter 2019, according to court papers. The search for Harmony began after Sorey reported to Manchester police Nov. 18 she hadn’t seen her daughter for a long time.

Police have said Adam Montgomery, who had custody of the girl, told them he last saw his daughter on Thanksgiving 2019. He has not cooperated in the investigation, according to investigators.

Adam Montgomery was awarded custody of his daughter by a Massachusetts juvenile court in February 2019. He has a lengthy criminal history, which includes shooting another man in the face during a drug deal in Haverhill in 2014.

Sorey, who attended a candlelight vigil for her daughter Saturday evening, has criticized authorities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire — as well as herself — for failing Harmony.

She told the Globe Saturday that she continued to hold onto hope that Harmony was still alive.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m hostile at this point,” Sorey said. “I have a lot of hostility to a lot of people that failed my daughter. And I’m included, I’m always going to own the fact that I played my part on this. But I never gave up on her.”

Friends and family of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, were at Bass Island Park in Manchester to put up flies and hold a candle light vigil Saturday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.