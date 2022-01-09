Popular Keene, N.H., pub, several apartments destroyed in 5-alarm blaze that sparked when fryer exploded

The fund-raising page had garnered more than $13,000 in donations by Sunday night.

“The amount of memories, life lessons and countless friendships built at that bar will live on forever,” a post on a GoFundMe page for the bar’s staff members reads. “As sad as we all are we have to lift our heads up and support the current staff there as best we can.”

Residents and college students in Keene, N.H., on Sunday lamented the loss of a popular local pub that was destroyed in a five-alarm blaze that sparked when a fryolator exploded in the establishment’s kitchen the night before, fire officials said.

Advertisement

Flames sparked in the kitchen of the Cobblestone Ale House on Main Street around 10 p.m. Saturday and spread quickly. Officials estimate that there was more than $1 million in damage to the building, according to a statement from the city’s fire department.

The building also housed a Domino’s pizza location, an ice cream shop, and seven second-floor apartments.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries, and a resident of one of the apartments was treated for smoke inhalation, Keene’s fire chief, Mark Howard, told the Keene Sentinel. None of the pub’s employees or patrons were injured.

The ale house, known by some regulars as “Cobble,” was a local watering hole popular among students at Keene State University. A few posted images to social media of past nights out there with friends and shared recollections of the establishment.

“All of my favorite college memories will always be because of cobble. Keene will just never be the same,” one student wrote on Facebook.

The ale house’s owner, Rebecca Bezio, told WMUR-TV Saturday night that she was thankful the fire had sparked when most of the local student population was out of town for winter break, as the pub is often bustling on Saturday nights.

Advertisement

“If this was a typical night in the spring, the bar would have been packed,” Bezio told the station. “But thankfully, they’re still on Christmas break, and I don’t think there were many patrons at the time.”

Family members wrote on Facebook Sunday that some residents of the building’s apartments were still searching for pets and struggling to find housing.

“Unfortunately, she lost everything she owned in the fire,” one man wrote in a GoFundMe for his sister, a resident of the building. “She is in dire need of clothing. She will also need to find a new place to call home and items such as a bed, furniture, as well as simple household items such as bedding, towels, dinnerware, cookware, etc.”

That fund-raising page had collected almost $2,400 on Sunday night.

Howard, the fire chief, said in an e-mail to the Globe that the Red Cross is assisting two residents who requested aid. It wasn’t immediately known how many were displaced, he said.

The blaze started as a grease fire just after 10 p.m. and spread quickly, engulfing the building as firefighters arrived, the statementsaid.

Three residents were home when the flames sparked, and one had to be rescued after she became disoriented in the haze of smoke, the fire department said. She called 911, and was found by crews with thermal imaging technology about 20 minutes after the flames began to spread.

Advertisement

At least a dozen fire departments from nearby towns responded to the conflagration, the statement said. It took nearly seven hours to extinguish the flames, and crews remained on the scene throughout the day on Sunday, according to the Keene Sentinel.

“Time of day, colder weather, size of building, type occupancy, rapid involvement of two floors with smoke and fire, and VOIDS in the ordinary constructed building lead to a labor intensive battle,” Howard wrote in an e-mail. “Once the fire got between floors and in the void cockloft space below roof line it traveled in all directions. We also had building exposure on one side of the building to contend with, [though] it was not damaged only covered with ice.”

Howard said the building is a total loss.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.