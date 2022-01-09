Speed limit reduced on Mass. Pike as icy roads, freezing rain lead to crashes across state

State Police reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from Westfield to the New York line to 40 miles per hour Sunday, as slick, icy roads caused crashes throughout the state.
A number of the crashes occurred on Interstate 95 and Route 128 in the Danvers, Georgetown, and Gloucester areas, State Police said. Those roads were treated and the scenes of the crashes have been cleared. Troopers from the Sturbridge, Holden, and Leominster barracks also responded to a number of crashes on Sunday, State Police said.
Icy conditions also forced a number of road closures. Exit 9 on Interstate 190 North in West Boylston was down due to “severe ice” Sunday, and the left lane on Route 84 in Sturbridge was closed while crews treated the roads.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wrote in a tweet that it had deployed 461 pieces of equipment to assist with snow and ice conditions.
The Department also noted that pavement temperatures in areas north and west of Boston were below freezing, bringing the potential for water to freeze upon contact with pavement.
The National Weather Service Boston issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state early Sunday, but by afternoon had reduced the areas under advisory to primarily central and western Massachusetts with temperatures well above freezing in Boston, according to meteorologist Rodney Chai.
“You only need a trace of freezing rain ... to cause a pileup,” Chai said.
Chai said the next chance for widespread precipitation was Thursday.
