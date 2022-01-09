Speed limit reduced on Mass. Pike as icy roads, freezing rain lead to crashes across state

State Police reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from Westfield to the New York line to 40 miles per hour Sunday, as slick, icy roads caused crashes throughout the state.

A number of the crashes occurred on Interstate 95 and Route 128 in the Danvers, Georgetown, and Gloucester areas, State Police said. Those roads were treated and the scenes of the crashes have been cleared. Troopers from the Sturbridge, Holden, and Leominster barracks also responded to a number of crashes on Sunday, State Police said.

Icy conditions also forced a number of road closures. Exit 9 on Interstate 190 North in West Boylston was down due to “severe ice” Sunday, and the left lane on Route 84 in Sturbridge was closed while crews treated the roads.