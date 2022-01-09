Springfield police shoot, kill man who allegedly stabbed officer in face

A man was shot and killed by police in Springfield Sunday morning after he allegedly charged toward officers with a knife and stabbed one in the face, seriously injuring the officer, police said.

Springfield police were sent to Liberty and Cass streets around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim, police said in a statement. Officers then found a person matching the man’s description on Genesse Street and “attempted to further investigate.”

The man, whose identity was not released Sunday afternoon, then allegedly stabbed one of the responding officers in the face, the statement said. The man then began allegedly charging toward the officers with the knife in hand, prompting the officer who had been stabbed to shoot the man twice.