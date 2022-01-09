fb-pixel Skip to main content

Springfield police shoot, kill man who allegedly stabbed officer in face

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 9, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed by police in Springfield Sunday morning after he allegedly charged toward officers with a knife and stabbed one in the face, seriously injuring the officer, police said.

Springfield police were sent to Liberty and Cass streets around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim, police said in a statement. Officers then found a person matching the man’s description on Genesse Street and “attempted to further investigate.”

The man, whose identity was not released Sunday afternoon, then allegedly stabbed one of the responding officers in the face, the statement said. The man then began allegedly charging toward the officers with the knife in hand, prompting the officer who had been stabbed to shoot the man twice.

Officers immediately began providing first aid to the man, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died, the statement said.

The officer who was stabbed was also taken to Baystate Medical Center, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was captured on officers’ body cameras and on security video, police said. The office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is investigating the shooting, along with Springfield police. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

