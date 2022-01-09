Worcester street renamed for police officer who drowned during rescue attempt

A street in Worcester has been renamed to honor Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a police officer who drowned while trying to save a teenage boy last summer, officials said.
Skyline Drive, the road that leads to Green Hill Park, was renamed Officer Manny Familia Way, Worcester police said on Facebook Thursday. A street sign is already in place with the new name.
The rechristened street “stands as a permanent reminder of our brother Manny’s ultimate sacrifice,” the department wrote.
Familia, 38, a five-year veteran of the department, drowned June 4 in the pond at Green Hill Park while trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, of Virginia, who was visiting the city with his mother and siblings, the Globe reported. Familia left behind his wife, Jennifer, as well as their children, Jayla, 17, and Jovan, 13.
The city will hold a formal dedication ceremony for the street on the anniversary of Familia’s death in June.
“The ceremony will be a time to gather with the Familia Family, WPD family, and our community to honor Officer Manny Familia and reflect on his service and sacrifice,” the department wrote. “Our brother will never be forgotten.”
