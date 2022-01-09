Worcester street renamed for police officer who drowned during rescue attempt

A street in Worcester has been renamed to honor Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a police officer who drowned while trying to save a teenage boy last summer, officials said.

Skyline Drive, the road that leads to Green Hill Park, was renamed Officer Manny Familia Way, Worcester police said on Facebook Thursday. A street sign is already in place with the new name.

The rechristened street “stands as a permanent reminder of our brother Manny’s ultimate sacrifice,” the department wrote.