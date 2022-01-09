fb-pixel Skip to main content

Wrong-way driver killed in Berkley crash

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 9, 2022, 47 minutes ago

A person was killed Sunday while driving the wrong way on Route 24 in Southeastern Massachusetts, State Police said.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning in the town of Berkley when a Chevy Trailblazer driving north on the south side of the highway hit a tractor-trailer that was driving south, State Police said.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

