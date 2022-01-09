fb-pixel Skip to main content

Michelle Wu again urges vaccinations and boosters in Sunday morning interview

By Gal Tziperman Lotan Globe Staff,Updated January 9, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke at a press conference Dec. 15.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke at a press conference Dec. 15.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu encouraged Bostonians again on Sunday morning to get COVID shots, defending a vaccination requirement for city workers as a necessary step to keep the city’s residents safe as case numbers continue to climb.

“We must lead with public health and safety as driving every decision right now, in the midst of a pandemic,” Wu told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller. “And so I’m willing to engage with everyone and anyone. I’ll make sure to keep showing up. But there are certain things that we are not going to take off the table and that means taking the steps and actions that we know are working that will make a difference and are saving lives.”

Advertisement

In an interview filmed remotely from City Hall, Wu said on “Keller @ Large” that the prior policy, allowing workers to either present proof of vaccination or get a weekly COVID test, was not effective enough. Massachusetts reported 29,163 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, 4,407 of them in Suffolk County.

“We were seeing that a weekly negative test was not enough to stop transmission, whether it was outbreaks in our schools or other places. ... It is necessary for everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted,” Wu said. “You can’t test frequently enough, we can’t keep up with the demand, given some supply chain issues. So we’re going to keep putting testing out there, but that should be on top of vaccination, not instead of.”


Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video