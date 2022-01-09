Michelle Wu again urges vaccinations and boosters in Sunday morning interview

“We must lead with public health and safety as driving every decision right now, in the midst of a pandemic,” Wu told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller. “And so I’m willing to engage with everyone and anyone. I’ll make sure to keep showing up. But there are certain things that we are not going to take off the table and that means taking the steps and actions that we know are working that will make a difference and are saving lives.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu encouraged Bostonians again on Sunday morning to get COVID shots, defending a vaccination requirement for city workers as a necessary step to keep the city’s residents safe as case numbers continue to climb.

In an interview filmed remotely from City Hall, Wu said on “Keller @ Large” that the prior policy, allowing workers to either present proof of vaccination or get a weekly COVID test, was not effective enough. Massachusetts reported 29,163 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, 4,407 of them in Suffolk County.

“We were seeing that a weekly negative test was not enough to stop transmission, whether it was outbreaks in our schools or other places. ... It is necessary for everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted,” Wu said. “You can’t test frequently enough, we can’t keep up with the demand, given some supply chain issues. So we’re going to keep putting testing out there, but that should be on top of vaccination, not instead of.”





