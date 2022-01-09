Mexico breaks daily COVID-19 record with over 30,000 new cases

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico broke its record for daily COVID-19 infections, reporting 30,671 cases on Saturday as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Deaths rose 202 to 300,303, while total registered cases reached 4.1 million. The country’s low testing levels means the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Mexican authorities, including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, have said repeatedly that omicron is not as severe as previous variants and there hasn’t been a significant increase in hospitalizations or deaths.