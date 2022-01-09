fb-pixel Skip to main content

NY Representative Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

By The Associated PressUpdated January 9, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference urging the Senate to secure a pathway to citizenship in President Biden's legislative agenda Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference urging the Senate to secure a pathway to citizenship in President Biden's legislative agenda Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she “encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt “fine.”

Advertisement

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video