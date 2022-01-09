Omicron absenteeism could cause $48 billion hit to UK economy

(Bloomberg) -- Staff shortages caused by Covid-19 illness and mandatory isolation could result in a 35-billion pound ($48 billion) loss in output over January and February, according to The Sunday Times.

The projected loss is equivalent to 8.8% of gross domestic product and based on government planning assumptions of a 25% absenteeism rate, the study conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research showed.

Even a more conservative estimate of 8% absenteeism -- which is three times the seasonal average -- could result in loss in output of 10.2 billion pounds, or 2.6% of GDP.